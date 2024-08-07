How Discover’s ‘College Football 25’ integration demonstrates EA’s advertising dreams

As Electronic Arts continues its push into advertising, the launch of “EA Sports College Football 25” represents a chance for the publisher to flex its inventory — and Discover is taking advantage.

Released last month, “EA Sports College Football 25” is Electronic Arts’ first college football game since 2013, following a long drought caused by legal issues surrounding the use of college athletes’ likenesses. So far, over 5 million gamers have purchased “EA Sports College Football 25,” which sells for a base price of $69.99, reportedly accounting for over $500 million in revenue for Electronic Arts.