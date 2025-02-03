How creators are growing beyond the Super Bowl this year, from creator houses to fan festivals

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account .This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

Marketers are integrating creators into their Super Bowl plans not just during the Big Game but in the run-up and after this year. Last year, creators like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, broke into the Super Bowl by appearing in Big Game ads. This year, creators are hosting live events, rallying fans online and staying at creator-only houses to make content and attract brand deals.

Super Bowl LIX is not only a competitive night for the teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off Feb. 9 on Fox at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans — but for advertisers. A 30-second ad can now top some $8 million in 2025 — surpassing $7 million for the same type of spot in 2024.

Creators and brands have to find more ways to stand out in a period of content overload and ensure their investments still pay off. It’s a difficult task in a more fragmented digital landscape and an important moment for creators as the continuously-looming TikTok ban continues to change the creator economy.

Creator Super Bowl houses

Throughout Super Bowl weekend, talent management group Rewired Talent will rent a house in New Orleans for 10 creators on the ground. This is the second year that Rewired will run a creator house for the Super Bowl. The brands and creators (some are reality stars, sports creators and niche influencers) are undisclosed until launch, approximately eight brands across various categories and activations, like workout classes with wellness products, non-alcoholic beverages and nutrition products will be among the brand sponsors, according to Evan Sahr, co-founder of Rewired Talent.

The creator house approach allows brands to invest in the Super Bowl without spending beyond their budgets. “[During the Super Bowl], there’s so many different brands as well as agencies that are trying to captivate and capitalize on this moment,” Sahr told Digiday. “[The house] is almost an easier barrier of entry for some of these brands to get in on the level.” Rewired Talent did not immediately respond to follow up questions regarding the costs of a sponsorship and creator payments and selection.

Rewired Talent manages the house operations, with its staff handling logistics from a different house in New Orleans. Some creators will also attend the game and surrounding events throughout the weekend. The goal behind these houses is to try and create exclusive moments and provide a controlled, premium experience for both talent and brands that are a more affordable entry point during the Super Bowl, Sahr explained. Rewired Talent isn’t alone in taking the creator house approach.

Ria Madon, senior director of creator partnerships at social media agency Superdigital, mentioned exploring more Super Bowl houses with talent management companies like Rewired Talent where creators stay during the event to make content with brand sponsorships. Superdigital did not immediately respond to follow up questions regarding the agency’s role in the creator house.

“It’s a great way for brands to get their name out, get awareness in and provide value to the creators that are staying in that house and vice versa,” Madon told Digiday. “That’s something that we’ve seen pop up a few times here and there, and really seeing creators be more involved in these mainstream, huge events like the Super Bowl.”

Creator houses could feature brand partners’ products around the house, with different tiers to choose from — like taking over a certain area of the place or putting together gift bags for creators to drive more organic content, Madon explained, without revealing pricing. Creators could also get paid for a set fee to deliver a certain amount of content and product features, for example.

“If you have a gift bag that you’re giving to a creator, oftentimes they’re going to film it — and it doesn’t have to be a contracted post,” she added.

More creators, events beyond the Big Game

The NFL has been steadily increasing its use of creators since 2023, last year tapping YouTube star Funny Marco and comedian Desi Banks for the NFL Kickoff pre-gameshow. This time, NFL will reportedly host some 150 creators to produce social content throughout the week in an effort to expand to more international markets with creators from Germany, Brazil, Mexico and the U.K., in addition to U.S. creators.

The League and YouTube are also expanding their Access Pass for Legends program to provide official NFL content on the video platform. The pass is an extension of the content creation initiative for YouTube creators that will get league footage to use on their channels, which can include game analysis, career highlights of athletes and other player features. This is the program’s second year, as it features YouTube creators including Tom Grossi, Brett Kollman and Peighton Tubre. In its pilot year, YouTube and NFL partnered with 24 creators that together generated some 200 million views with their content. The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Gen Z is one of our priority target audiences, and we’re always looking for authentic ways to engage with them to continue growing our NFL fanbase,” NFL CMO Tim Ellis previously told Digiday of the league’s creator strategy. “Creators are an important part of reaching this demographic.”

Thinking beyond the Big Game, marketers place an increasingly greater emphasis on broader multi-channel approaches, sports apps and other types of pre- and post-game activations. Verizon, for example, will host its first fan festival this Super Bowl. The event will run across 30 NFL markets nationwide in stadiums and venues, where fans can get meet local players and join other activities on Sunday.

“Super Bowl LIX is the most anticipated sporting event of the year but few get to experience it in person; we wanted to bring that collective excitement and energy to fans across the country with once-in-a-lifetime access they’ll never forget,” said Leslie Berland, EVP, chief marketing officer at Verizon, in the release. Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelly Hart, director of talent operations at HireInfluence, also believes there is a growing appetite for fashion and luxury trends in NFL gear. Her prediction was accurate. As part of the House of Verizon series of events, Juszczyk will host an exclusive showcase of the Off Season NFL line at a retail shop. Verizon will also hire chef and food creator Tineke “Tini” Younger to host a brunch to make special Super Bowl party recipes and meet with fans.