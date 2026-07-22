How Bloom Nutrition is expanding internationally

This podcast was first published by Digiday sibling ModernRetail
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For many U.S. retail startups, expanding international distribution is the ultimate goal to establish themselves as a truly global brand. In the era of digital storefronts and globalized social media presence, selling a product in foreign countries could pay off exponentially. But betting on this global growth means navigating all the friction that cross-border retail can bring.
Bloom Nutrition, which has been growing its energy drink line over the past year, is launching in multiple foreign markets that include Australia, France and the U.K.
Joel Contartese, the vp of global growth at Bloom Nutrition, joins the Modern Retail Podcast to discuss the advantages and challenges of distributing beverages in other countries. In this interview, he discusses:
- Why the beverage startup is betting on international consumers for longterm growth.
- Navigating ingredient regulations in the European Union and South America, which differ greatly from the U.S.
- Learning to tweak branding and flavors to localize for each international market.
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