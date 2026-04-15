Google AI Max moves out of beta: Marketers sound off on the inevitable migration

The days of marketers manually managing their Google search campaigns seem numbered as the industry barrels toward automation in the age of AI.

Today, Google’s AI Max is moving out of beta. With that, campaigns using Dynamic Search Ads (DSA), automatically created assets (ACA) and campaign-level broad match setting will automatically be upgraded to AI Max.

Come September, the search giant is further automating its search business, essentially moving from a keyword-based auction to an intent-based auction.

Voluntary upgrades begin this week — and Google will be open to feedback, said Brandon Ervin, director of product marketing for Google Ads. But in September, just before holiday shopping starts, marketers won’t be able to create new campaigns with DSA via Google Ads.

‘Can’t stop the train that’s coming’

For a group of professionals known for bellyaching about control and transparency, marketers aren’t fighting against the machine.

“You can’t stop the train that’s coming and Google is that,” said David Dweck, president at Go Fish Digital. “Advertisers have seized onto Google because of how effective all their ad types are.”

Unlike Performance Max, the phrase “black box” hasn’t come up as much around AI Max, which offers more control and reporting than previously automated systems, marketers say. Apparently, Google learned from its mistakes, now providing detailed reporting at the query, cross-headline, and cross-landing page levels, according to Ervin. The Google exec added AI Max also offers advanced controls, including geo settings, brand controls, and a new text guideline feature to manage creative messaging.

Marketers seem to agree.

“We can see pretty much everything that is being done within the accounts, aside from the actual thinking process of the AI,” said Zachary Evans, performance media supervisor at Noble People.

More granularity

Google touts that marketers see an average of 7% more conversions or conversion value at a similar CPA/ROAS when compared to those who only use search term matching, per a news release. For comparison, PMax reports an average increase of 27% more conversions or value at similar CPA/ROAS, per Google.

Tucker Matheson, co-founder and managing partner at Markacy, said he expects AI Max to increase conversion rates thanks to its improved intent matching and real-time creative relevance.

“However, because AI Max leverages modeled conversion, cross-channel attribution and assisted conversions, brands will likely see a higher reported CVR [conversion rates], but have less clarity on the drivers,” he added.

And that’s the thing marketers have been pining for — not just from Google, but from the greater automated marketing systems — to better understand AI and its decision making process to help marketers make more accurate recommendations for things like keywords and ad copy.

‘Skeptical as hell’

While AI Max hasn’t seen the pushback PMax did, marketers cite things like hallucinations and spend on irrelevant words, keyword cannibalization across broadmatch and AI Max campaigns, attribution overlap and more.

“We’re skeptical as hell. We have seen that it cannibalizes a bit of PMax, but also AI Max was definitely cannibalizing the pure broad match campaigns we were running for clients…” Dweck said.

That said, Google’s most recent update — rolling DSAs, ACAs and broad match setting into AI Max — hasn’t been met with the usual pushback, at least not from the seven marketers Digiday spoke with for this piece. Marketers have largely sunset DSAs on their own. Dweck said client ad spend on DSAs is nearly “nonexistent.”

AI Max seems Google’s attempt to square the circle between marketers’ push for control and the growing need for automation.

“It’s essentially an acceleration of where search has been heading. The idea that advertisers are losing control is a little bit overstated,” said Alex Ayre, director of search at WTA marketing and advertising agency.