Digiday’s Oral History of Ad Tech podcast, episode 4, the privacy reckoning with Ana Milicecic
This is part of a series that explores the once lucrative and tumultuous ad tech industry. More from the series →
The final episode of Digiday’s Oral History of Ad Tech discusses how the digital media industry has moved faster than those charged to keep it in check, with Ana Miliecvic of Sparrow Advisers sharing her insights.
In this episode, she discusses how the blurred lines between data management platforms, customer data platforms, and now, data clean rooms have only served to confuse matters.
Now that legislation such as GDPR and CPRA have come into force, privacy is a top-line matter. Digiday’s History of Ad Tech charts its development.
In this episode, she discusses:
- How data management and ad tech started to blur
- How the creeping tide of privacy legislation influenced investment in ad tech
- Big Tech’s role in the future of the space
A History of Ad Tech Chapter 4: The Privacy Reckoning
How the digital media industry had to come to grips with growing privacy requirements.
