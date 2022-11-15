Dentsu’s management restructure boosts U.S. execs while reinforcing Japanese roots

Dentsu’s announced management restructure on Monday had been expected since the moment Wendy Clark, its outgoing Dentsu International CEO, said she would leave the company at the end of this year.

Nevertheless, there are noteworthy moves in who the Japanese-controlled agency holding company put on its 21-person Group Executive Management team. And it’s all in the name of growth, said parent company president and CEO Hiroshi Igarashi: “This will allow us to achieve global business growth and improve profitability through synergies and increased efficiency.”