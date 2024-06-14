Digiday @ Cannes

Cannes Briefing: Digiday’s guide to the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

By Digiday Editors  •  June 14, 2024  •
Ivy Liu

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

The 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity kicks off on Monday and we’ve been hard at work to put together a guide on everything to expect this year. Please see our coverage below:

— See anything we missed? Let us know: sara@digiday.com.

Digiday in Cannes

If you have time while in Cannes, please consider joining us for the following events:

Monday, June 17

1:55 p.m. Digiday managing editor Sara Jerde will moderate an invitation-only conversation on media’s ad-supported model at Converge rooftop. Consider requesting an invitation.

Tuesday, June 18

7:30 p.m. Digiday editor-in-chief Jim Cooper will host an exclusive, invitation-only dinner with advertising execs at Le Bistrot Des Anges.

Wednesday, June 19

12:30 p.m. Digiday editor-in-chief Jim Cooper will talk about how brands can reach today’s sports audiences in a panel conversation that includes Lara Krug, CMO, Kansas City Chiefs, and Samira Panah Bakhtiar, GM Entertainment & Sports, Amazon Web Services, at Infillion Café at the Mondrian Cannes. Consider RSVP’ing.

Thursday, June 20

9 a.m. Digiday senior marketing reporter Kimeko McCoy will host an invitation-only discussion called “Champions of Diversity: What the industry can learn from your leadership approach” among C-level executives at Le Cirque.

