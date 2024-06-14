What people say versus what they mean at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
Everyone knows industry speak can be overwhelming. It’s a whole other language entirely when that corporate lingo is taken to the French Riviera.
In case you need a refresher, here’s a cheeky digest of what people might say while they’re at Cannes Lions — and what they actually mean:
Be there soon!
You’ll be there in 20 minutes actually because you’re coming from the other side of the Croisette and you still have to bob and weave through the ego circles to get there.
Coffee in the morning?
You’ll email an apology for not making the appointment — 30 minutes after it was scheduled to take place.
Let’s chat when we’re back in New York!
You don’t want to make time to meet with them in Cannes and you’ll likely stop responding as soon as you’re away from your mutual beach setting.
I’m going to go for a run in the morning.
You have the best intentions to bring peace to your body and mind, but you will not do that. Instead, if you’re lucky, you’ll spend that time responding to emails from bed.
Is there any chance I can bring a +1?
Please add my colleagues to your RSVP list so we can schmooze in packs.
One more at the Gutter Bar?
Are you up for being awake for two more hours? Because between the hordes of people and wait time for drinks, that’s how long it will take.
