The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Cannes 2024

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

In

Brands mum on social issues

Out

Brands taking a stand

In

Brand apologies for marketing gaffes

Out

Ignoring backlash until it dies down

In

Fear of AI

Out

Acting knowledgeable about AI

In

AI chatbots

Out

Conversational marketing

In

X talking up video

Out

X talking up brand safety

In

Talking about how screwed TikTok is

Out

Talking about how screwed X is

In

The cynicism that Google is months away from killing third-party cookies

Out

The realization that Google is months away from killing third-party cookies

In

Rumors that Apple wants to upend advertising

Out

Rumors that Apple will launch a DSP

In

What diversity commitments?

Out

Branding cocktail celebrations as celebrations of diversity, equity and inclusion

In

Culture jacking

Out

Purpose-driven campaigns

In

All eyes on the MediaLink party after Michael Kassen and UTA skirmish

Out

Hollywood and adland moving closer together

In

ESG FTL

Out

ESG FTW

In

Streaming bundles AKA reinvention of cable

Out

Endless new streamers

In

Financial media networks

Out

Retail media networks

In

B2B marketing like B2C

Out

B2B marketing not being part of the conversation

In

Athletes as brands

Out

Hollywood celebs