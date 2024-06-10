The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Cannes 2024

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →
In
Brands mum on social issues
Out
Brands taking a stand
In
Brand apologies for marketing gaffes
Out
Ignoring backlash until it dies down
In
Fear of AI
Out
Acting knowledgeable about AI
In
AI chatbots
Out
Conversational marketing
In
X talking up video
Out
X talking up brand safety
In
Talking about how screwed TikTok is
Out
Talking about how screwed X is
In
The cynicism that Google is months away from killing third-party cookies
Out
The realization that Google is months away from killing third-party cookies
In
Rumors that Apple wants to upend advertising
Out
Rumors that Apple will launch a DSP
In
What diversity commitments?
Out
Branding cocktail celebrations as celebrations of diversity, equity and inclusion
In
Culture jacking
Out
Purpose-driven campaigns
In
All eyes on the MediaLink party after Michael Kassen and UTA skirmish
Out
Hollywood and adland moving closer together
In
ESG FTL
Out
ESG FTW
In
Streaming bundles AKA reinvention of cable
Out
Endless new streamers
In
Financial media networks
Out
Retail media networks
In
B2B marketing like B2C
Out
B2B marketing not being part of the conversation
In
Athletes as brands
Out
Hollywood celebs
