Digiday @ Cannes

The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Cannes 2024

By Digiday Editors  •  June 10, 2024  •

Digiday covers the latest from marketing and media at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More from the series →

In 
Brands mum on social issues

Out
Brands taking a stand

In 
Brand apologies for marketing gaffes

Out
Ignoring backlash until it dies down

In 
Fear of AI

Out
Acting knowledgeable about AI

In
AI chatbots

Out
Conversational marketing 

In
X talking up video 

Out
X talking up brand safety

In 
Talking about how screwed TikTok is

Out 
Talking about how screwed X is

In
The cynicism that Google is months away from killing third-party cookies 

Out
The realization that Google is months away from killing third-party cookies 

In
Rumors that Apple wants to upend advertising 

Out 
Rumors that Apple will launch a DSP

In 
What diversity commitments?

Out
Branding cocktail celebrations as celebrations of diversity, equity and inclusion

In
Culture jacking

Out 
Purpose-driven campaigns

In 
All eyes on the MediaLink party after Michael Kassen and UTA skirmish

Out
Hollywood and adland moving closer together

In 
ESG FTL

Out
ESG FTW

In 
Streaming bundles AKA reinvention of cable

Out
Endless new streamers

In 
Financial media networks 

Out 
Retail media networks 

In 
B2B marketing like B2C

Out
B2B marketing not being part of the conversation

In 
Athletes as brands

Out
Hollywood celebs

https://digiday.com/?p=546672
Trending in Beyond Ads
Most Read

More in Marketing

View More
Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit

What it will take for advertisers to finally get ready to let go of the third-party cookie

June 10, 2024

During last month’s Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit in Palm Springs, CA, agency executives rated advertisers’ current level of readiness for a post-cookie future.

The header image shows an illustration of people social distancing at a football game.
Gaming & Esports

How DreamHack Dallas brought its sponsorship business to new heights in 2024

June 10, 2024

The record attendance of DreamHack Dallas 2024 was reflected in an expansion of the event’s sponsorship business this year.

Digiday @ Cannes

Digiday+ Research: Cannes attendance is expected to increase, with attendees in it for meetings and making deals

June 10, 2024

More industry members will be heading to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year, with meetings and dealmaking in mind.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2024. All rights reserved