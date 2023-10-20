‘Brands are a really important audience’: A pre-TwitchCon Q&A with Twitch CMO Rachel Delphin

Twitch has had a rocky 2023, but this weekend’s TwitchCon represents an opportunity for the platform to get back on track going into the new year.

TwitchCon North America, the annual gaming convention hosted by the prominent livestreaming platform, kicks off today. It’ll be the second TwitchCon to take place in the United States following a COVID-fueled hiatus — and the event’s organizers anticipate attendance numbers in the tens of thousands.