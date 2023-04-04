BodyArmor works with Jennifer Lopez to boost brand awareness beyond fitness, sports fans
BodyArmor, the fitness drink brand founded in 2011, wants to capture the attention of a broader audience through the use of celebrity studded, digital out-of-home ads in Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.
Digital OOH ads have taken off this year across brands of varying categories, including women’s health care brand Tia, productivity app Notion, and Joah Beauty, all of which plan to incorporate outdoor advertising into their media mix this year.
OOH ads generated $8.6 billion in revenue in 2022, an increase of 20.7% from 2021. By contrast, DOOH revenues increased 24.2% over 2021, marking the second consecutive year DOOH revenue increased, according to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America.
BodyArmor (which was purchased by Coca-Cola in 2018) hopes to gain the attention of new consumers outside of hard core sports fans with ads that will run through the summer. In all, the brand is spending $10 million on the campaign, said Matt Dzamba, chief marketing officer at BodyArmor Sports Nutrition.
BodyArmor has seen about an 131% increase in digital ad spend year-over-year, with most going to TikTok so far this year, followed by Instagram, then Facebook. In 2022, Instagram had the stronghold followed by Facebook, Twitter, and finally TikTok, according to Sensor Tower.
The brand is also using its own accounts — and Lopez’s — across social platforms to reach new customers. “We’re going big and you will see us everywhere,” said Dzamba.
Lopez has worked with the brand since 2021, when she appeared in BodyArmor’s social and OOH ads. “She speaks to many consumers because she’s been inspiring people from all walks of life through her many accomplishments and lives by the same mamba mentality that we do here,” said Dzamba. The financial agreement between the parties was not disclosed.
“It follows that OOH efforts, where people are out in the world, having new experiences, is where BodyArmor has chosen to focus,” said Marisa Rondinelli, strategy director at VSA Partners.
