Digiday @ Advertising Week

Advertising Week Briefing: The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Advertising Week 2024

By Digiday Editors  •  October 4, 2024  •

Keep up to date with Digiday’s annual coverage of Advertising Week in New York. More from the series →

This year’s Advertising Week will kick off on Monday in Manhattan. To get ahead of the event, here’s what Digiday predicts will be in and out at the conference.

In 
Holdcos talking up creativity

Out 
Holdcos talking up AI

In
Retail media concerns 

Out 
Retail media hype

In 
Discussing fractional CMOs

Out 
Discussing rock-star CMOs

In
Brands hedging diversity commitments

Out 
Brands trumpeting diversity commitments 

In 
Talking about the Amazon upfront

Out 
Talking about the Netflix upfront

In 
Resurgence of brand building

Out
Focus on performance marketing

In
Nostalgia overload

Out
Taking risks with new ideas

In
AI courting ad dollars

Out
AI as just a tool

In 
Sports orgs betting on creators for growth

Out
Entertainment cos betting on creators for growth

In
Partnering with viral creators 

Out
Ignoring viral creators and using trends they create without them

Coverage elsewhere from Digiday:

Here are some of the topics that will most likely be addressed at Advertising Week this year — and some of our explainer coverage to help contextualize it:

Retail media: How brands’ retail media strategies are maturing

Google ramifications: What happens in the Google ad tech antitrust trial now that testimony is done?

AI: The art of negotiating AI deals, according to Time COO Mark Howard

Gaming and esports: Roblox is starting to take programmatic advertising more seriously

Brand building: Why Nike’s CFO says ‘it’s incredibly important for Nike to win with runners’ to right the brand’s ship

Read more of Digiday’s marketing coverage.

https://digiday.com/?p=557116
Trending in Experimental Channels
Most Read

More in Marketing

View More
Gaming & Esports

Unilever ‘triples’ its gaming investment: A Q&A with global head of sport and entertainment partnerships Willem Dinger

October 4, 2024

Over the last three years, Unilever’s investment in gaming has tripled, according to data shared by the company, although Unilever representatives declined to provide the specific numbers.

Brands in Culture

Nike’s move to brand thinking over quick wins shows boardrooms are relearning patience

October 4, 2024

Amid the retailer’s reckoning, its new CEO is giving his CMO a chance to prove the worth of marketing to boardroom doubters.

Gaming & Esports

Why live sports could be the ‘killer app’ of the metaverse and a new arena for big brands

October 4, 2024

Major League Baseball views its digital ballpark as an opportunity for both baseball fans and potential advertisers. Last year, MLB sponsors such as Corona and Mastercard had their branding displayed inside the virtual stadium.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2024. All rights reserved