Advertising Week Briefing: The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Advertising Week 2024

This year’s Advertising Week will kick off on Monday in Manhattan. To get ahead of the event, here’s what Digiday predicts will be in and out at the conference.

In

Holdcos talking up creativity

Out

Holdcos talking up AI

In

Retail media concerns

Out

Retail media hype

In

Discussing fractional CMOs

Out

Discussing rock-star CMOs

In

Brands hedging diversity commitments

Out

Brands trumpeting diversity commitments

In

Talking about the Amazon upfront

Out

Talking about the Netflix upfront

In

Resurgence of brand building

Out

Focus on performance marketing

In

Nostalgia overload

Out

Taking risks with new ideas

In

AI courting ad dollars

Out

AI as just a tool

In

Sports orgs betting on creators for growth

Out

Entertainment cos betting on creators for growth

In

Partnering with viral creators

Out

Ignoring viral creators and using trends they create without them

