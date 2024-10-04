Advertising Week Briefing: The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Advertising Week 2024
Keep up to date with Digiday’s annual coverage of Advertising Week in New York. More from the series →
This year’s Advertising Week will kick off on Monday in Manhattan. To get ahead of the event, here’s what Digiday predicts will be in and out at the conference.
In
Holdcos talking up creativity
Out
Holdcos talking up AI
In
Retail media concerns
Out
Retail media hype
In
Discussing fractional CMOs
Out
Discussing rock-star CMOs
In
Brands hedging diversity commitments
Out
Brands trumpeting diversity commitments
In
Talking about the Amazon upfront
Out
Talking about the Netflix upfront
In
Resurgence of brand building
Out
Focus on performance marketing
In
Nostalgia overload
Out
Taking risks with new ideas
In
AI courting ad dollars
Out
AI as just a tool
In
Sports orgs betting on creators for growth
Out
Entertainment cos betting on creators for growth
In
Partnering with viral creators
Out
Ignoring viral creators and using trends they create without them
Coverage elsewhere from Digiday:
Here are some of the topics that will most likely be addressed at Advertising Week this year — and some of our explainer coverage to help contextualize it:
Retail media: How brands’ retail media strategies are maturing
Google ramifications: What happens in the Google ad tech antitrust trial now that testimony is done?
AI: The art of negotiating AI deals, according to Time COO Mark Howard
Gaming and esports: Roblox is starting to take programmatic advertising more seriously
Brand building: Why Nike’s CFO says ‘it’s incredibly important for Nike to win with runners’ to right the brand’s ship
Read more of Digiday’s marketing coverage.
More in Marketing
Unilever ‘triples’ its gaming investment: A Q&A with global head of sport and entertainment partnerships Willem Dinger
Over the last three years, Unilever’s investment in gaming has tripled, according to data shared by the company, although Unilever representatives declined to provide the specific numbers.
Nike’s move to brand thinking over quick wins shows boardrooms are relearning patience
Amid the retailer’s reckoning, its new CEO is giving his CMO a chance to prove the worth of marketing to boardroom doubters.
Why live sports could be the ‘killer app’ of the metaverse and a new arena for big brands
Major League Baseball views its digital ballpark as an opportunity for both baseball fans and potential advertisers. Last year, MLB sponsors such as Corona and Mastercard had their branding displayed inside the virtual stadium.