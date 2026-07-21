Ad Tech Briefing: Apple’s continued interest in ads

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Apple may have raised the ire of some within the ad industry for its more-or-less discontinuation of SKAdNetwork, a framework that dozens of companies collectively invested hundreds of millions of dollars in adopting, but that’s not to say the iPhone-maker’s ambitions in the advertising space are over.

Last week, Apple quietly provided its clearest indication yet of how it intends to commercialize Apple Maps, publishing a new set of advertising policies that reveal both the opportunities and constraints facing marketers ahead of the product’s expected launch later this summer.

On the surface, the changes are procedural, with the hardware giant consolidating its programming policies covering Apple News, Stocks, Sports, and (for the first time) Maps, with the updated rules taking effect on July 14. But for advertisers, the document offers an early look at how Apple intends to differentiate its approach from Google’s in local search advertising.

For some, the most notable distinction is Apple’s decision to prohibit local service providers from advertising in Maps, including plumbing, electrical work, locksmiths, HVAC, roofing, pest control, and general contracting businesses. Those categories represent a significant portion of Google’s local advertising ecosystem, where Local Services Ads have become a cornerstone of its Maps monetization strategy.

Contrasting from Google

The divergence reflects a broader product difference. Google’s Maps advertising increasingly connects users with service providers that travel to the customer, whereas Apple’s offering appears designed around discoverable physical destinations. Apple Maps ads are expected to promote businesses users can visit rather than businesses that visit them, suggesting the company is positioning the product closer to location discovery than lead generation.

Other exclusions reinforce Apple’s characteristically conservative approach to advertising. Bail bond services and cryptocurrency ATMs are banned outright, while advertisements promoting medical services will undergo individual review rather than receiving blanket approval. As with Apple’s broader advertising policies, categories including weapons, political advertising, controlled substances, pornography, unsubstantiated health claims, and violent content remain prohibited, alongside detailed requirements governing financial services, gambling, alcohol, dietary supplements, and dating services.

Taken together, the rules illustrate Apple’s continued preference for a tightly curated advertising ecosystem, even as it expands beyond App Store Search Ads into additional consumer services. The company has historically prioritized brand safety and user experience over maximizing advertiser participation, often accepting a narrower pool of eligible advertisers in exchange for stricter quality controls.

For advertisers, that creates a different commercial proposition from Google’s more mature local advertising marketplace.

Meanwhile, Apple’s smaller addressable inventory may limit opportunities for some performance marketers, particularly those operating in home services. At the same time, brands with physical retail locations could benefit from an environment with fewer competing categories and tighter controls over ad quality.

The publication of dedicated Maps policies is also significant in itself. Apple rarely publishes detailed advertising documentation until products approach broader commercial availability. While the company has yet to announce a formal launch date, documenting category eligibility, creative standards, and advertiser responsibilities suggests operational preparations are well underway.

So, while the policy may appear like an insignificant update, experienced Apple-watchers will interpret as one of the strongest public signals to date that Apple Maps advertising is moving from product development toward commercial rollout.

What we heard

“It’s a statement of identity, not capability.”

—Justin Wohlstadter, punches holes in agencies’ AI platform pitches, similar to the recent 3CV paper covered by Digiday.

Numbers to know

Findings from a recent WPP research study entitled “Agree. Transact. Verify.”

95.3% : The rate of data disagreement between two AI agents maintaining separate records during advertising deal negotiations

: The rate of data disagreement between two AI agents maintaining separate records during advertising deal negotiations 76.7%: The proportion of transactions where deal value is structurally mispriced due to bilateral record-keeping

The proportion of transactions where deal value is structurally mispriced due to bilateral record-keeping 0.19% : The data divergence rate achieved when a shared settlement state is used instead of bilateral databases — a drastic reduction from 95.3%

: The data divergence rate achieved when a shared settlement state is used instead of bilateral databases — a drastic reduction from 95.3% 3.5%: The increase in deal value generated by the same agents operating under a shared-state architecture compared to a bilateral one

What we’ve covered

L’Oréal accelerates generative AI content engine with fresh OpenAI deal

OpenAI’s advertising platform is still under construction, but marketers are still incredibly keen to forge alliances with OpenAI.

Advertising’s confidence problem, according to the man who used to price its stocks

At an IAB Europe forecast panel on July 7, Ian Whittaker — a former City equity analyst who now runs Liberty Sky Advisors — dropped the kind of line that tends to go quiet in a room full of ad execs: “Advertising has lost its way.”

What we’re reading

Inside Vibe.co’s Acquisition and Walmart’s 200,000+ seller strong CTV play

Vibe did about $100 million in revenue last year. That’s roughly 12.6x revenue for a five-year-old ad-tech company, in a market where the closest public comp, MNTN, trades at around one times revenue, writes Henry Innis on Substack.

Post-ad tech: Why we moved on

FirstParty Capital’s Ciarán O’Kane argues that Publicis’ acquisition of LiveRamp reflects a broader shift in ad tech from building standalone advertising tools toward creating the data infrastructure needed to power AI agents across marketing, media, retail, and the wider attention economy. The sector has constrained growth, defining itself too narrowly around advertising. Instead, opportunities will come from omnichannel data collaboration, AI, and infrastructure.

CMA’s advertiser verification report

The Check My Ads Institute’s investigation reveals a critical lack of standardized advertiser verification across major digital platforms like Meta, Google, and X, which allows fraudulent and scam ads to proliferate.

Are media databases failing PR and journalists?

Most seem to think that they can continue to scrape the internet, and that is enough, writes Ian Murphy. Hear, hear.