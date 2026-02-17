Ad Tech Briefing: A mid-term report card

This Ad Tech Briefing covers the latest in ad tech and platforms for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

The latest earnings cycle in ad tech and digital media was effectively telegraphed before a single quarterly call began. Liftoff Mobile’s decision to postpone its planned initial public offering on the Nasdaq crystallized a shift in Wall Street’s mindset: it won’t reward growth at any cost, particularly when it comes with heavy AI investment.

The company cited “market conditions” after a sharp selloff across software stocks, with more than $800 billion wiped from the S&P 500 software and services index since late January. That retrenchment followed earnings from Alphabet and Amazon, which, while showing sizeable revenue gains, unnerved investors about the scale of capital expenditure required to fund AI infrastructure. The reaction underscored a broader re-rating: top-line growth alone was insufficient if accompanied by margin pressure and escalating compute costs.

Against that backdrop, LiveRamp emerged as a relative outlier. Its Q4 results featured comparatively modest revenue growth by sector standards, yet the market rewarded its capital discipline and shareholder signaling, including a $200 million expansion of its share buyback. In an environment skeptical of SaaS multiples, LiveRamp’s performance suggested that predictable cash flows and measured AI positioning could still command investor confidence.

AppLovin surges, but tumbles

By contrast, AppLovin — arguably the talisman of the ad tech cohort — delivered one of the most striking earnings prints of the season. The company reported a 66% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $1.66 billion, beating analyst expectations of $1.6 billion. First-quarter guidance of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion also topped consensus estimates. On paper, it was a resounding rebuttal to successive short-seller critiques questioning the durability of its AI-driven growth model.

Yet the market reaction was unforgiving. Shares fell in pre-market trading as investors focused on decelerating growth guidance and broader concerns about AI-driven disruption. Even as AppLovin laid out its e-commerce advertising ambitions — positioning itself to extend beyond mobile gaming into performance commerce — the gravitational pull of macro AI skepticism proved stronger than the headline beat. In effect, the company’s scale and visibility made it a proxy for sector-wide sentiment.

A similar dynamic exerted gravitational pull on Criteo’s stock price after it reported its Q4 earnings, with the company closing 2025 touting momentum in its “agentic commerce” strategy, its AI-driven performance engine, and its retail media footprint.

Q4 results underscored solid execution and progress in embedding agentic capabilities across its stack, including a new Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service that it claims delivered a 60% uplift in the prioritization of purchase-likely products in offline testing. It also advanced pilots with large language model partners and conversational shopping formats.

Nonetheless, Criteo’s stock faced comparable headwinds, with retail media pressures overshadowing its forward-looking narrative.

W Media Research analyst Karsten Weide noted that while Criteo’s agentic vision is strategically coherent, investor patience is finite when near-term growth shows signs of strain. In other words, the market is demanding proof that AI-enabled commerce initiatives can deliver sustained margin expansion — not just conceptual leadership.

Taken together, the throughline from Liftoff’s shelved IPO to the mixed receptions for AppLovin and Criteo is clear: public market investors are recalibrating how they price AI in ad tech, with revenue beats and bold strategic roadmaps no longer sufficient insulation against volatility.

However, as LiveRamp’s fortunes over the period demonstrated, there are anomalies: MNTN’s surge in its stock price came after it posted revenue of $87.1 million in Q4, resulting in a $34.5 million net profit for the period. Its ticker surged by more than a third after this.

And the rest…

Meanwhile, the other big names in the sector still have to issue their report cards (see list below for a list of the companies, along with the date of their scheduled earnings), with demand- and sell-side platforms such as The Trade Desk, Viant, PubMatic, and Magnite likely to face questions about their agentic strategies.

“Most ad tech companies live pay check to pay check [sic], if not in 90 day [sic] cycles. It’s going be fascinating to see how many stay focused on the mission and how many capitulate chasing an agentic world that won’t mean anything scalable for another 3-5 years.”

– Nova Studio’s Matt Barash calls out the hype of agentic.

Numbers to know

$1.66 billion : AppLovin’s Q4 revenue, up 66% year-on-year.

: AppLovin’s Q4 revenue, up 66% year-on-year. $541 million : Criteo’s Q4 revenue, down 2% year-on-year.

: Criteo’s Q4 revenue, down 2% year-on-year. $212 million: LiveRamp’s Q4 revenue, up 8.6% year-on-year.

