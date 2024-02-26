WTF are outcome-based measurement guarantees?

This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →
TV and streaming ads have historically been bought on the basis of how many people are shown an ad. But performance-minded marketers prize how many people did something after seeing an ad, such as visiting an advertiser’s store or purchasing its product.
This emphasis on performance has led some TV network and streaming service owners to offer guarantees based on their ability to deliver against specific business outcomes. As explained in the video below, the ad sellers are not so much pledging to generate a specific outcome count as a relative impact.
More in Future of TV
Future of TV Briefing: A Q&A with Colin and Samir’s Samir Chaudry on the state of the creator economy
This week’s Future of TV Briefing features a Q&A with Samir Chaudry from creator duo Colin & Samir discussing the state of the creator economy.
Future of TV Briefing: Why CTV ad sellers are adopting universal IDs like Unified ID 2.0
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how streaming ad sellers are seeing the adoption of universal IDs boost their CTV ad revenues.
Future of TV Briefing: Why a creative ID system could save the streaming ad market ‘millions of dollars’
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at why IAB Tech Lab’s upcoming Creative ID framework could be among the bigger developments in the streaming ad market this year.