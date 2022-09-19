WTF are frequency caps?

Ad-supported streaming audiences complain about being besieged by the same ads over and over again. This streaming ad overexposure issue has also aggravated advertisers that want their campaigns to attract customers, not annoy them.
But it’s not like there aren’t guardrails available for advertisers and streaming services to rein how often someone is exposed to a given ad. Streaming services like Hulu have frequency caps in place, while advertisers are able to institute their own limits on ad exposures. That being said, frequency management for streaming advertising is not so simple, as covered in the video above.
-
How CBS News’ co-presidents Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon are stepping up their streaming news outlet
Former “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson will anchor a nightly news show on CBS News Streaming Network.
-
Member ExclusiveFuture of TV Briefing: The 2022 glossary
This week’s Future of TV Briefing aims to define some of the key terms that can cause confusion when talking about the TV, streaming and digital video industry.
-
Member ExclusiveFuture of TV Briefing: What if streamers adopted an ad revenue-sharing model for original programming?
This week’s Future of TV Briefing explores the idea of top-tier ad-supported streaming services adopting revenue-sharing models for producers.
-
SponsoredRemoving silos has become essential for both publisher revenue and reader experience
Sponsored by Outbrain As publishers pursue the critical goal of revenue diversification, competing KPIs have become a significant blocker — not only slowing the pursuit of revenue streams but also compromising the user experience. According to Digiday+ research, emerging revenue streams for publishers include programmatic advertising, events, affiliate commerce and selling products. The challenge is […]
-
Member ExclusiveFuture of TV Briefing: Inside Netflix’s ongoing talks with agency executives about its ad-supported plans
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how Netflix's advertising plans are shaping up -- or not -- based on its recent conversations with ad buyers and show producers.
-
How TikTok’s ad revenue-sharing program TikTok Pulse works
In this video, Digiday senior media editor Tim Peterson breaks down the mechanics of how TikTok determines which videos qualify for a revenue split and relays insights from UM Worldwide's Stacey Stewart on how TikTok Pulse's tests with advertisers have fared so far.