WTF are frequency caps?

September 19, 2022 | By Tim Peterson

Ad-supported streaming audiences complain about being besieged by the same ads over and over again. This streaming ad overexposure issue has also aggravated advertisers that want their campaigns to attract customers, not annoy them.

But it’s not like there aren’t guardrails available for advertisers and streaming services to rein how often someone is exposed to a given ad. Streaming services like Hulu have frequency caps in place, while advertisers are able to institute their own limits on ad exposures. That being said, frequency management for streaming advertising is not so simple, as covered in the video above.

