Why longer videos are becoming more commonplace on YouTube
Short-form videos may have surged in popularity over the past several years, but the long-form video format is on the comeback trail.
The number of 20-plus minute-long videos creators around the world are uploading to YouTube each month has increased from 1.3 million in July 2022 to 8.5 million in June 2024, according to data from Tubular Labs.
YouTube’s growing viewership on connected TV screens is likely a major factor at play, but it’s not the only reason creators like Charlotte Dobre and MissDarcei are lengthening their videos. And even short-form video creators such as Alan Chikin Chow, Sheena Melwani and V Spehar are stretching beyond the sub-60-second mark, as covered in the video below.
