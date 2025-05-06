What’s in and out in this year’s TV and streaming ad upfront market

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify
The upfront seems set for one of those up-and-down cycles. The annual TV and streaming advertising haggle has had a rash of rollercoaster years recently — 2020 and 2022 in particular — that provide a guide of sorts for how the 2025 upfront market may go.
Donald Trump’s tariffs have put the economy on edge just as TV networks, streaming services, advertisers and agencies are set to negotiate their year-long commitments — which has called into question ad buyers’ interest in making those commitments. That’s not to say that advertisers are likely to sit out of this year’s upfront market en masse, but they will look to amass a greater degree of flexibility in their upfront commitments and could push the upfront sellers to a breaking point.
“I think this year is going to be kind of wonky for those reasons, and it could end up being a little bit more contentious,” said Digiday senior media buying editor Michael Bürgi, who joined the Digiday Podcast to discuss what are set to be the hot topics heading into this year’s upfront market.
Flexibility, principal-based buying and live sports are likely to be the standouts in this year’s marketplace. On the other hand, fixed commitments, mid-sized advertisers and — unfortunately — underrepresented audiences are less likely to be fixtures, as advertisers pull back budgets and pull away from their previous pledges on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I remember GroupM literally declared [the WPP-owned media agency network was] going to set aside X percent of [its clients’] budgets to ensure it goes to multicultural media. And of course now I think WPP just scrubbed the word DE&I from their website. So just to see this rollback is so unfortunate and very frustrating,” Bürgi said.
Here are a few highlights from the conversation, which have been edited for length and clarity.
In: flexibility
[Advertisers and agencies] want to lay down money for the long term — or at least set those budgets for the long term — but they’re very much expecting sellers to let them out of commitments in much, much shorter time frames than ever before.
Out: Fixed commitments
Agencies are talking about year-round buying that inherently moves more dollars to a scatter marketplace, especially if scatter pricing gets more on an even keel with the upfronts. In years past, if it was a soft scatter market going into the upfronts, it probably wasn’t going to be a great upfront year either.
In: Principal-based buying
I call it principal media, which is agencies purchasing inventory on various publishers directly and then essentially reselling that back to their clients. The upside of that is they’re usually getting pricing that is very, very favorable to the agency because the seller wants to make the deal and guarantee that inventory. The downside is that there’s a complete lack of transparency.
Out: Non-Nielsen measurement currencies
This is very much shades of the year of mobile that we heard about for six years. Alternative measurement, it’s going to have its place. But right now it’s still a Nielsen game.
More in Future of TV
CMO Strategies: A guide to marketers’ success metrics for ad-supported streamers, including Netflix, Prime Video and Roku
In this report, we examine the success metrics advertisers consider when placing ads on streaming platforms and the challenges they face on those platforms.
Future of TV Briefing: How mid-sized advertisers may shape this year’s upfront market
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how mid-sized advertisers may be less inclined to make upfront commitments this year — which could have the effect of pressing larger advertisers to commit.
Future of TV Briefing: CTV advertisers fail to reach 80% of households
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at a report from Innovid that seems to show CTV advertisers’ reach and frequency calibrations are out of whack.