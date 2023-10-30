Netflix’s advertising business enters year two
Nov. 3 marks the one-year anniversary of Netflix launching its advertising business in the U.S. And what a year it’s been. From the company almost singlehandedly revitalizing Microsoft’s position in the programmatic market to the streamer struggling to deliver sufficient reach for advertisers to it hitting 5 million ad-supported viewers to, most recently, replacing its ads chief.
As Netflix moves into its second year in the advertising business, Digiday spoke with agency executives about the state of that business and what to expect as it moves into what appears to be the next phase under its new president of advertising, Amy Reinhard, and faces potentially its stiffest competition yet in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming ad-supported tier, as covered in the video essay below.
