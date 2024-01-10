Future of TV Briefing: Where YouTube stands in the 2024 streaming ad war

This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how agency executives appraise YouTube’s position against ad-supported rivals such as Hulu and soon Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video is, ahem, primed to shake up the streaming ad hierarchy. But where exactly does YouTube fit in the market?

It’s a question I put to agency executives when reporting out this story on the 2024 streaming ad war. The answer, though, was – fittingly – a bit too nuanced to squeeze into a pithy paragraph. So here it is.

With the largest share of TV watch time among streaming services in the U.S., YouTube is too big to isolate from the broader TV and streaming ad market. But the breadth of its programming library and, particularly, its reticence to put a velvet rope around what it – and ad buyers – would consider premium quality content has hindered its position among agency executives.

“I am challenging myself, as my New Year’s resolution, to figure out how I classify [YouTube] to clients. Because if you look on a CTV scale chart, YouTube would blow everyone out of the water all day long,” said one agency executive.

A second agency executive actually did look at such a chart. “YouTube is by far the biggest reach driver out there. We did a chart the other day [comparing streaming services’ audience reach]. We actually had to shrink the numbers [because] the gap was so big on the reach,” said the second agency executive.

But the scale of YouTube’s platform also works against it. Yes, it now streams the most premium of TV programming through its NFL Sunday Ticket package, but that programming is only a slice of the four-plus billion videos that are estimated to have been uploaded to YouTube in 2023. And for as much as agency executives are trying to see YouTube as a top-tier streaming ad seller, they are having a hard time shaking their historical perceptions of the platform’s primary programming being user-generated content.

“There are still brand-safety concerns with YouTube. It’s not quite considered as safe as streaming or TV. You know what’s going to be on Peacock; you know what’s going to be on Paramount,” said a third agency executive.

“While some of [the content on YouTube] is really well produced, so much of it is UGC,” said a fourth agency executive. “Do I want to put it in the same bucket as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount? I don’t because even the content and user experience is different. You have the tiles to select five-minute clips, seven-minute clips, 20-minute clips. You go to Amazon Prime [Video], to Netflix [and] you’re watching full one-hour episodes, highly produced.”

“YouTube still remains its own thing to a large degree based largely on the content differential. YouTube has a lot of user-generated quality content. They also have some user-generated less-quality content, whereas a lot of the other streaming services has more of that premium content,” said the second agency executive.

There’s YouTube’s primary problem in ad buyers’ minds – a secondary one being its unwillingness to allow non-Google-owned demand-side platforms to bid on its inventory – but also its potential solution. YouTube has the premium programming that ad buyers are looking for. The agency executives acknowledged as much.

“There’s a lot of content on YouTube that is professionally produced, or at least produced at a level that you could compare to some of the reality nonsense you see in traditional linear and cable,” said a fifth agency executive.

The issue is that YouTube has not marketed that professionally produced programming into a curated package for advertisers. There’s YouTube Select, which sifts the top 5% of channels on the platform. But that curation is done according to the quantity of people who watch those channels, not based on the quality of the channels’ videos. What agency executives want is a version of YouTube Select that accounts for both viewership quantity and content quality. Would YouTube ever do that, though?

I put that question to YouTube’s chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe in a recent interview. She described the “debate about quality of content” as “a false paradigm” and pointed to Mr Beast as an example of a YouTube creator with a massive audience of viewers who don’t concern themselves with the content quality question. As it happens, some agency executives specifically cited Mr Beast’s videos as an example of the platform’s professional-quality programming that YouTube could curate into a premium package. As for a direct answer to the question, “that’s a no,” she said.

And so YouTube’s position in the streaming ad market seems unlikely to change in this next phase of the streaming ad war. “It’s almost in this, like, upper-right hand section of everybody else – or just its own separate line item to be honest,” said the fourth agency executive.

Numbers to know

130: Number of fewer original shows that Netflix aired in 2023 compared to 2022.

$4.8 billion: How much revenue Amazon Prime Video’s ad-supported tier is estimated to generate this year between video ad dollars and subscribers opting to pay extra for ad-free viewing.

11.9 million: Average number of viewers that tuned into Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts this past season.

$115 million: How much money ESPN will pay per year, on average, to air NCAA games.

64%: Percentage share of surveyed U.S. viewers who said they’d rather save money by watching ads than pay extra to avoid ads.

