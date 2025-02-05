Future of TV Briefing: Separating signal from noise when it comes to CTV advertising’s content signal complaints

Paramount’s new Nielsen deal, Nielsen’s new network spat, the Super Bowl of AI advertising and more

CTV’s noisy signals

Remember those old-fashioned bunny ears that used to sit atop TVs? How you needed to fiddle with them to get a clear signal but the signal-to-noise ratio was always a bit out of whack? Yeah, the streaming ad market’s supply chain is kinda like that.

For one thing, ad buyers feel like there aren’t enough signals being passed communicating what kinds of content will carry their ads. For another, the content signals that are being passed can be enveloped in noise, with streaming ad sellers adopting different nomenclatures or obfuscating the information being sent. And for a third, too much of the industry seems unaware that a fix exists (or are unmoved to adopt it).

This noisy signal situation came up in a town hall session held last week during the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Annual Leadership Meeting in Palm Springs, California. Open to executives from brands, agencies, publishers and ad tech firms, the session titled “Streaming TV’s Next Chapter: Preparing for What’s Ahead in 2025” touched on the role of contextual advertising going forward — and seemed to touch a nerve.

“Some of the challenges we’ve seen with contextual has been the passing of content signals and being able to get the right contextualization of a program. Different broadcasters sending different signals, different namings, different spellings and so on,” said one participant in the town hall.

Another participant highlighted how content signals can be co-opted to not actually signal what content an ad would be running against.

“We ran into a situation where news is very polarizing, and we have PMP deals set up [to exclude ads from running against news inventory]. And content providers decided that they needed more revenue during the quarter, and so they changed their classification from news to undisclosed. Didn’t tell anyone,” said the second participant. “Now we have ads running next to Molotov cocktails and very polarizing information. And of course, the client sees it and bans us from, you know, situations. And that was all because there’s no regulations around how contextual or content is passed.”

Which gets at what emerged as the main takeaway from the session: The need for standards when it comes to content signals.

“There needs to be some kind of industry taxonomy, it sounds like,” said a third participant in the town hall session.

This town hall session wasn’t the only context during IAB ALM in which the need for content signal standards came up. During an on-stage session, Index Exchange CEO Andrew Casale also raised the point.

“The way one television provider might communicate the genre from a taxonomy perspective might be totally different from another provider’s taxonomy,” said Casale. “In short, we have to solve the description or the metadata problem within CTV.”

Here’s the maybe frustrating thing, though. There is a solution for this taxonomy issue. It’s called Content Taxonomy.

IAB Tech Lab updated the standard to Content Taxonomy 2.0 in June 2022 to include CTV genres, and in December 2024, it released the latest version, Content Taxonomy 3.1, to coincide with the OpenRTB 2.6 specification — the standard for programmatic advertising bid requests — which added support for attaching genre signals to bid requests.

Actually, that’s not the frustrating part.

In a survey of respondents during an IAB Tech Lab event on CTV — a barrel-full of progressive programmatic CTV executives, if you will — more than a quarter of respondents said they were still using Content Taxonomy 1.0. Now here’s the frustrating part: Not only does Content Taxonomy 1.0 not feature the CTV genre signals introduced in the 3.0 version, but it was deprecated in … July 2020.

“We saw a four-times increase in the revenue from [YouTube series] ‘Open Door’ from shopping it out on the site.” — Architectural Digest’s Amy Astley on the latest Digiday Podcast episode

$8 million: How much Fox is charging for some 30-second ad spots in this weekend’s Super Bowl.

36 million: Number of subscribers that NBCUniversal’s Peacock had at the end of 2024.

-123,000: Number of pay-TV subscribers that Charter lost in the fourth quarter of 2024.

13%: Percentage share of streaming ad time that went to Hulu in 2024.

$17 billion: How much money advertisers are expected to spend on streaming ads this year.

