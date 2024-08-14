Future of TV Briefing: Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery quantify the TV-streaming divide

This Future of TV Briefing covers the latest in streaming and TV for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how the second quarter of 2024 may have marked an inflection point for companies’ traditional TV and streaming businesses.

If there’s ever going to be a specific point in time marking the Rubicon between the TV business’s past and future, it may have been last week.

As Disney, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery released their latest quarterly earnings reports, they revealed streaming businesses finally getting into the black and traditional TV businesses getting even bleaker.

This trend has been burgeoning for years, but last week the companies quantified the change to a new extent. Disney and Paramount recorded their first streaming profits, while Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery wrote down the value of their cable TV businesses.

Streaming profits

Disney: $47 million profit

Paramount: $26 million profit

Traditional TV writedowns

Paramount: $6 billion writedown

WBD: $9.1 billion writedown

To be clear, streaming remains far away from offsetting the traditional TV declines. For starters, Paramount’s $26 million streaming profit represents less than half a percentage point of the value its traditional TV business shed in the three-month period. Beyond that, Paramount’s deflated traditional TV business — including CBS and its cable TV networks — still turned a $1.0 billion profit for the quarter, which is roughly 39 times the profit of its streaming business.

Nonetheless, streaming is finally starting to pull its weight while traditional TV slims down to size.

This was going to have to happen at some point if the axiom that streaming is the future of TV were to be true. But why now?

Well, mainly because Paramount and WBD each had little choice but to acknowledge the actual value of their traditional TV businesses. Paramount is on the verge of being acquired by Skydance Media. Meanwhile, WBD just lost out on NBA rights, which were a golden goose for its cable TV network TNT.

And to further underscore the importance of sports to TV and streaming businesses’ bottom lines, if it weren’t for ESPN+’s $66 million profit contribution, Disney would have reported a $19 million loss on its streaming business for the most recent quarter. That’s much closer to breaking even than the $505 million loss its streaming business recorded in the second calendar quarter of 2023. But it’s still the difference between profit and loss.

As for the streaming profits, those appear to stem as much from lowered costs as increased revenue. Paramount cut its streaming expenses by $235 million year over year to edge over to the right side of break-even. And in an executive commentary document released with its quarterly earnings report, Disney cited “strong cost management” — in addition to increased subscription and ad revenue — as a factor in getting Disney+ and Hulu closer to profitability.

Which is to say: This most recent round of TV companies’ quarterly earnings reports may yet mark an inflection point from which the TV-streaming value divide can be quantified. But it also put the latest numbers to how far the companies have to go to close the gap between the two.

What we’ve heard

“AdImpact is a good source for what political spend has happened already and what will happen in the coming months. The forecast is for CTV to be 15%, cable [TV] about the same amount and broadcast [TV] to be about three times that.” — CTV industry executive

Numbers to know

<50%: Percentage increase year over year in the amount of money advertisers committed to spend against Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max in this year’s upfront market.

$1 billion: How much money Paramount Global said advertisers committed to spend on its streaming inventory in the latest upfront market.

<10%: Percentage increase year over year in the total amount of money advertisers committed to spend with TelevisaUnivision in the latest upfront market.

18.8 million: Number of active accounts for Vizio’s connected TV platform at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

90%: Percentage share of Peacock’s Olympics programmatic ad sales that stemmed from advertisers that had not previously advertised against the sporting event.

$30: By how much the cost of an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription will increase on Aug. 15.

15%: Percentage share of Paramount’s U.S. employees that the company will lay off.

