We Are Social wins Best in Show at the Digiday Video Awards Europe

Global agency We Are Social won Best in Show at the inaugural Digiday Video Awards Europe gala held at The Brewery in London’s this evening. The agency took home the award for Best Social Video campaign for Pogba X Stormzy for Adidas. Featuring Manchester United fan Stormzy and Paul Pogba, a current player for Manchester United, the video announced the most expensive football transfer in history. The campaign generated a considerable amount of buzz, ultimately garnering 30 million views and 3 million shares.

“It was great to win,” said Gareth Leeding, Creative Director at We Are Social. “We’ve all been expecting good things from that campaign because it was such a news event, so we knew it was going to be quite successful. It tapped into a cultural point that everyone could get behind.”

Iris Worldwide took home two awards as well: Best Brand Video for “Never Follow” for Adidas and Best Multiplatform Video Campaign for “Rethink Role Models” for Samsung. A series of short films featuring Australia’s Netball Golden Girls, “Rethink Role Models” reached 1.29 million people on social media within the first 24 hours of being launched.

View the full list of winners below.

Best Brand Video

Iris, “Never Follow” for Adidas



Best Brand Video Series

King of Shaves, “Treat Your Face Right”



Best Multi-Platform Video Campaign

Iris, “Rethink Role Models” for Samsung



Best Live Moment

Now Advertising, “#AlternativeWimbledon” for the Tennis Foundation

Best Brand Video Destination

Parallelozero, Enel_Careers



Best Video Ad

VGTV, Telia Norge

Best Video Distribution Platform

TheOutplay

Best Video Tech Innovation

LoopMe, PurchaseLoop

Best Advertiser in Video

Imagine by Immediate, “Seriously Good Mayonnaise” for Heinz



Best Video Publisher Partner For Brands

Condé Nast Britain

Best Video Advertising Agency Or Partner

Carat UK

Best Social Video Campaign

We Are Social, “Pogba x Stormzy” for Adidas Football



Best In Show

We Are Social, “Pogba x Stormzy” for Adidas Football

