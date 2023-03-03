The rise of the chief AI officer
The story was first reported on, and published by, Digiday sibling WorkLife
Fear over robots taking jobs has long been a concern, but the rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence market has left white space for strong AI leadership. In particular, the role of chief AI officer is starting to pop up more across companies.
Currently, this position exists largely at companies that already working in AI or tech. Retail brand Levi’s is the exception, announcing a CAIO in 2019. Overall, the number of companies with this role is still so small that Indeed told WorkLife they weren’t able to gather enough data to see exactly how much it’s growing. But as the adoption of AI becomes more widespread across other industries, it’s likely this role will gain traction in other industries also, experts believe, echoing the early rise of the chief mobile officer circa 2011.
“Businesses that have seed opportunities in AI should probably have this role,” said Joshua Meier, chief AI officer at generative AI drug creation company Absci, formerly of OpenAI who worked on an earlier version of ChatGPT.
We spoke to a number of chief AI officers to see what this role entails its future place within organizations.
Click here to read the full story
-
Philanthropy-supported publishers are seeing an uptick in local, individual funders
Local news outlets are seeing a surge in philanthropic funding, and more than ever before, its coming from their neighbors.
-
Media Briefing: How U.K.-based media companies are continuing their push into the U.S.
U.K. publishers are taking risks in the U.S. to increase the revenue and audience potential of this market.
-
Buyers say Fox News’ homepage redesign to highlight more non-hard news coverage is a ‘smart’ move
Fox News' latest website redesign highlights more non-hard news and politics coverage to provide more “brand safe” content to advertisers.
-
SponsoredWhy advertising’s DEI movement has a global blindspot
Michael Weaver, senior vice president, business development and growth, Al Jazeera Media Network As the digital media industry has dedicated itself to more diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) practices, newsrooms have diversified their staffs and advertisers have followed suit, aiming to support diverse media with their ad dollars. While the digital media industry is appealing […]
-
Enthusiast Gaming hires Nick Brien to refine the approach to marketers and agencies
Despite gaming's appeal as a primary form of entertainment for people of all ages, major gaming companies keep trying to lure more marketers and their agencies into the fold.
-
With Snapchat and Meta’s new tools, generative AI enters the social media space
With Meta and Snapchat both recently debuting new AI capabilities, social media’s race to incorporate generative content is underway.