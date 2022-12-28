Media

The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2023

December 28, 2022 | By Digiday Media Staff
Ivy Liu

Adland saw its fair share of ups and downs this year.

For a comprehensive look at what this rollercoaster ride has been — and what it means for 2023 — take a look below. And let us know what we missed.

https://digiday.com/?p=482026
Most Read
Trending in
Digiday Top Stories

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2022. All rights reserved