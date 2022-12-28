The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2023
Adland saw its fair share of ups and downs this year.
For a comprehensive look at what this rollercoaster ride has been — and what it means for 2023 — take a look below. And let us know what we missed.
What it’s like working alongside a sibling in the media industry
Digiday spoke with siblings who both work in the media industry to find out what it's like to have a career in the same field as your family.
‘The shine has definitely come off’: Digiday’s top takeaways from 2022
Digiday's editors and reporters chat about the top changes to the media and advertising industries that occurred this year.
Dentsu’s Jacki Kelley on her expanded client remit in the wake of a parent company restructure
Kelley received a vote of confidence from Dentsu Group CEO Hiroshi Igarashi when he tapped her to be global chief client officer as well as CEO of Dentsu Americas in a recent restructure.
After nearly three years, editor-in-chief Eric Barrow is out at Deadspin
Nearly three years after he was named EIC of G/O Media’s sports site Deadspin, Eric Barrow is exiting.
What publishers want from platforms in 2023
Publishers and platforms need each other, but media execs say there is a long list of things they'd like to see from their partners in the new year.