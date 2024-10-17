Media Briefing: Tech credits count for (some) compensation in publishers’ AI deals

This article is part of Digiday’s coverage of its Digiday Publishing Summit. More from the series →

This week’s Media Briefing looks at how publishers are receiving credits to use AI companies’ large language models as part of content licensing deals.

Money is the main way publishers are looking to cash in on AI companies’ need for their content. But it’s not the only one.

As part of deals with AI companies, publishers are also often being compensated in the form of subsidized access to the companies’ large language models.

“That’s one of the positive aspects of working with some of these [AI] companies: If you go into a partnership, yes, you’re going to get paid, but then the number of credits that you can get to start to test, tool around, build your own localized models is really interesting,” said one publishing executive in one of the closed-door town hall sessions during the recent Digiday Publishing Summit.

Those technology credits are their own form of currency. Albeit less valuable than actual dollars – potentially far less valuable, for reasons we’ll get to – the credits effectively underwrite publishers using the LLMs to power their own AI-based tools.

“If you are partnered with the platform, you can utilize chat in your on-site search or use their technology to create your own chatbot with editorial content,” said another publishing executive.

Those uses can be particularly important. The rise of ChatGPT, Perplexity, etc. have the potential (to say the least) to become the latest platforms to disintermediate publishers by offering better paths for discovering publishers’ content. Publishers using the LLMs to roll out their own chatbots or improve on-site search can help publishers to maintain a direct relationship with their audiences.

Publishers using the LLMs can help publishers keep incentives aligned with the AI companies (at least for a time). One publishing executive who spoke with Digiday during DPS said that some AI companies are expressing strong interest in getting publishers to be using their LLMs, and this publisher suspected the companies’ reasoning is that doing so would effectively serve to expand the LLMs’ training.

Of course, all of that assumes enough people use the publishers’ own AI chatbots and AI-based on-site search. Which remains an open question.

“I’m curious, to the point of utilizing those features, if anyone’s had success with implementing those,” asked one publisher during a town hall session.

No one in the room answered.

Instead, another publisher said their company is in the process of developing a chatbot, but this person expressed some reservations about its potential.

“We’re building a chatbot, actually going through the vectorization process, building those embeddings for all of your archive. And you put out a beautiful chatbot. And nobody uses it, which is devastating when you look at the numbers and go, ‘Oh wow, five people used this today, and I spent three months building it,’” said this publisher.

What we’ve heard

“Nobody should be stuck paying for a service they no longer want.” — Federal Trade Commission chair Lina M. Khan in announcing the regulator’s rule requiring companies, including publishers, to make it easier for people to cancel subscriptions

Numbers to know

£510 million ($663.5 million): How much revenue Financial Times generated in 2023.

>5,000: Number of people that Associated Press will have working on the night of the U.S. presidential election.

155: Number of newsroom employees that BBC plans to lay off.

$63,000: The updated minimum salary for The New Yorker staffers as a result of Condé Nast’s new agreement with the publication’s union.

12: Number of print issues that The Atlantic plans to publish this year.

