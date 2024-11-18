Publishing in the Platform Era

How the European and U.S. publishing landscapes compare and contrast

November 18, 2024
Ivy Liu

A month after hosting the U.S. Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Florida, Digiday gathered European publishers together in Barcelona, Spain, for the Digiday Publishing Summit Europe. And — accents aside — the conversations among attendees were very similar, as covered in the video below.

Asked to what extent there are differences between the U.S. and European media landscapes, multiple publishing executives asserted there are more similarities than differences. “I do think that many of the challenges are the same,” said Ingrid Verschuren, evp of data & AI and gm of EMEA at Dow Jones.

Of those challenges, site traffic and brand safety were the most discussed during the event’s behind-closed-door town hall sessions, as Digiday’s Seb Joseph and Tim Peterson recap in the video.

