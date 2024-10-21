How publishing execs are incorporating generative AI tools into their workflows

This article is part of Digiday’s coverage of its Digiday Publishing Summit. More from the series →

If the computer is a bicycle for the mind, then generative AI technology promises to upgrade that computer into a motorized vehicle.

During the recent Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Florida, publishing executives discussed to what extent they are incorporating generative AI tools in their own and their teams’ workflows, as covered in the video below.