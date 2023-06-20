How HR leaders can become more AI-informed
This article was first published by Digiday sibling WorkLife
Will AI take the “human” out of human resources?
That’s the question experts are trying to answer. With the boom in attention around generative AI across all sectors this year, the pressure to leverage AI developments to improve both customer and workforce experiences has intensified. But the million-dollar question remains: What is the right balance between capitalizing on the opportunity of AI within workforces without neglecting the vital role human employees play?
The bulk (92%) of HR leaders intend to increase their AI use in at least one area of HR, according to a recent report from AI acquisition and talent and recruiting platform Eightfold. But HR leaders also face the same challenge most of us do: they don’t all know how to use generative AI tools like ChatGPT, what questions to ask AI vendors, and what policies to put in place so it’s used responsibly.
Meanwhile, the immediate benefits that AI can offer when it comes to traditional HR functions, like job hiring and people decisions, make it vital for HR professionals to get a handle on the complex underlying flaws the tech currently has. For example, much of ChatGPT is trained on large datasets from the web, which is full of misinformation, and causes the dreaded “hallucinations.” And the confidence with which the chatbot can relay such false information, can fool even highly-trained legal professionals. But also, there are valid concerns around AI tools being discriminatory – a vital area HR execs must be across.
To read the full article click here
-
As Twitch backpedals rev share policy, UTA’s Damon Lau thinks creators are poised to win
UTA's Damon Lau sees an advantageous landscape for gamers who are considering new streaming rights contracts.
-
Less than half of The Independent’s revenue came from advertising in 2022
The Independent's revenue grew by 12% this year, but the larger win was being able to reduce the company's dependency on advertising in an already tough market.
-
Magna forecasts global ad market to continue growth as retail and social media accelerate
IPG’s Magna unit expects the global advertising market to continue growing as retail media and social keep gaining.
-
SponsoredCómo YouTube está redefiniendo la experiencia de compra en línea
Contenido Patrocinado por Google. Este artículo se publicó originalmente en Octubre 20 de 2021. Amy Lanzi, jefa de práctica para Norteamérica, Publicis Commerce Encontrar productos sorprendentes en una tienda física es, o solía ser, una experiencia común: ese momento mágico de compra en el que el cliente tropieza con algo nuevo que se ajusta perfectamente a […]
-
As news subscriptions stall, the U.S. market is faring better than most
Globally, subscription growth for news organizations is flat according to Reuters Institute's latest report. The U.S. market is faring slightly better.
-
AI developments abound at agencies: Brandtech buys Pencil, Huge launches LIVE
Fresh off closing its acquisition of Jellyfish, BrandTech buys AI generator Pencil, as IPG's Huge launches its own AI system dubbed LIVE.