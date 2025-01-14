Financial Times, MiQ and Uber Advertising are 2024 Digiday Awards Europe finalists

This year, the companies driving innovation in Europe focused on omnichannel strategies, including leaning on first-party data and AI-driven insights to improve targeting and audience engagement. The Digiday Awards Europe finalists also share a common theme of elevating user experiences to deliver more impactful technology and campaigns.

For instance, the Financial Times is a nominee in the Best Contextual Targeting Offering category for its innovative first-party contextual targeting platform. By leveraging a proprietary editorial knowledge graph with more than 700 FT-specific topics and thousands of nuanced concepts, the platform categorizes articles with AI technology, validated by human editors for unparalleled accuracy and relevance. This hybrid approach ensures ads are placed in highly suitable contexts, driving up to 50% higher engagement and improving brand suitability. The platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate third-party blocklists provides advertisers with critical insights, helping them recover valuable inventory while unlocking new engagement opportunities.

Finalists in the Best Ad Tech Platform category include MiQ, which addresses the complexities of modern TV advertising. Its proprietary TV Intelligence platform leverages the industry’s largest and most diverse dataset, spanning more than 90 million devices globally, to deliver unmatched audience, campaign and competitor insights across linear TV, streaming and YouTube. By integrating data from 11 ACR sources and demographic datasets, MiQ empowers advertisers to optimize reach and frequency, identify underexposed audiences and make informed decisions about their media strategies. This data-driven precision allows brands to cut through the fragmentation of the TV landscape and reach their target audiences effectively and efficiently.

In the Best Use of Retail Media category, Uber Advertising earned a finalist slot for its partnership with L’Oréal. Its Armani fragrance campaign leveraged Uber’s first-party data, strategically targeting travelers heading to Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and delivering tailored Journey Ads based on real-time destinations and trip purposes. Uber’s unique ad surfaces allowed L’Oréal to engage riders at key moments — while ordering their ride, waiting for pickup and during the trip — seamlessly integrating brand messaging into the journey. By aligning precise targeting with engaging ad formats, Uber Advertising and L’Oréal highlighted the potential of retail media to connect brands with audiences in meaningful, journey-specific ways.

Stay tuned for the reveal of this year’s winners. In the meantime, see the complete shortlist below.

Agency Executive of the Year NEW

Tom Huggins, Group Digital and Data Director

Best Ad Tech Platform

AppLovin’s AI Tech Helping Advertisers Reach The Right Users

Brand Metrics: Democratising brand lift for publishers

EX.CO: The Publisher Video Platform

MiQ TV Intelligence: Unleashing the Full Potential of TV

Best Brand/Publisher Partnership

Mail Metro Media & Jet2holidays – A first-class partnership

Partnermatic – Revolutionizing European Affiliate Marketing

Sela x Newcastle United

Best Branded Content Site

Birdie: Flock, the social network for social care

Best Collaboration

Brandtech’s Pencil x Lancel – embracing Gen AI magic

Jellyfish & Swarovski collaborated with One Search Strategy

Netcore & Farmison-The Secret Ingredient to 300% Conversions

PMG & ShowHeroes – Driving awareness of BYD during the EUROs

Sela x Newcastle United – Unsilence The Crowd

Best Contextual Targeting Offering

FT Target: First-Party Context

GumGum and Havas – The BBC’s Doctor Who Christmas Specials

GumGum and OMD Belgium & Luxembourg – Dare to Be Campaign

GumGum and Starcom – leading cleaning tech brand Kärcher

Best Digital Product Innovation

Brandtech’s Pencil x Lancel – embracing Gen AI magic

Coca-Cola Greece, Rakuten Viber & Mindshare – Fanta campaign

GOLAZO.ro – innovation in sport news publishing

GumGum and OMD Belgium & Luxembourg – Martini, Dare to Be

Maestro, Equativ’s Curation Platform, Scales Alternative IDs

Uber’s Journey Ads: Reimagining in-app advertising

Best Ethical Data Practice NEW

Utiq: The Telco-powered Authentic Consent Service

Best Event

Sales & More and Komputronik’s Interactive Live Shopping

Sela x Newcastle United – We Are One

The Ultimate Team: Sport & Fashion – NYT Event Launch

Best First-Party Data Strategy

Fat Face: Branding with a Bottom Line

Mail Metro Media: first-party pioneer

pharosIQ: Distinctly different, strategically smarter.

Best Influencer Collaboration

Dexerto Media Group, PHD UK, Squarespace: Built Differently

Best Multi-Platform Campaign

Driving awareness for The Gym Group via MiQ TV Intelligence

Nissan & Teads Unveil “Get Your Own Electrified Superpower”

Old Mout & Snapchat: An AR Adventure in Moutopia

PMG & BYD – Driving awareness of a hidden EV giant

UEFA x ERC – Get Trained, Save Lives CPR Campaign

Best Purpose-Driven Marketing Campaign NEW

Birdie: Flock, the social network for social care

PMG & Woolmark – Wear Wool, Not Waste

Sela x Newcastle United – Unsilence The Crowd

Sumsub & Cloudfactory – Welcome to Greenflag

UEFA x ERC – Get Trained, Save Lives CPR Campaign

Best Use of Data

Driving 5.3% incremental reach for Nationwide with MiQ

Sky x Movable Ink: Personalized Sports Fan Engagement

Best Use of Emerging Technology

Brandtech’s Pencil x Lancel – embracing Gen AI magic

Coca-Cola Greece, Rakuten Viber & Mindshare – Fanta campaign

OPTIMISING ATTENTION: TOTALENERGIES WAVEMAKER LUMEN RESEARCH

Best Use of Interactive Content NEW

Coca-Cola Greece, Rakuten Viber & Mindshare – Fanta campaign

Maximising Leads and Wins with Turtl’s Interactive Docs

Netcore & Holzkern: Redefining Engagement with AMP Emails

Precise TV, Generation Media & Panini

Trade Republic

Best Use of Personalization NEW

Tesco’s Personalised Customer Engagement Strategy

Vyde, MGOMD & Nissan – Driving Insights-Led Personalisation

Best Use of Retail Media NEW

Currys x Epsilon: Samsung TVs hit the spot with Tech Hunters

Uber Redefining Mobility Media for L’Oréal

Best Use of Social

Reklamania Creative & DIMES Cool Lime Mix

Sales & More and Komputronik’s Effective TikTok Revolution

Tata Consultancy Services – London Marathon Campaign

Best Use of Technology

DoubleVerify, HSBC & Kepler

How Virgin Atlantic Used Tech to Inspire and Drive Bookings

Precise TV, Generation Media & Panini – Womens Super League

Optimising Cinema’s Role in the AV Mix:DCM &Lumen Research

Sela x Newcastle United – Unsilence The Crowd

Teads Ad Manager: Better results for brands and the planet

Best Use of Video

LG Ad Solutions, Digitas & Wella: Clairol Nice & Easy

Omni-Video Glow: e.l.f. Cosmetics x MiQ TV Intelligence

Nexxen x Initiative for Amazon

Reklamania Creative & DIMES Cool Lime Mix

Sela x Newcastle United – Unsilence The Crowd

Tata Consultancy Services – London Marathon Campaign

Campaign of the Year NEW

Reklamania Creative – DIMES Cool Lime Mix

Save the Children: Holding the government to account on Gaza

Editorial Team of the Year

T Brand, the content studio of New York Times Advertising

Most Innovative Publisher

GOLAZO.ro – innovation in sport news publishing

Mail Metro Media: A three-pronged approach to innovation

Most Innovative Technology Provider NEW

Brandtech’s Pencil: The only end-to-end GenAI marketing tool

Fospha Marketing Measurement Solution

Ogury, the advertising technology grounded in privacy

Outbrain

Utiq: The Telco-powered Authentic Consent Service

