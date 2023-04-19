Elon Musk makes promises to the Possible audience — can he keep them?

The centerpiece of the first day of the inaugural Possible conference in Miami Beach took place yesterday when Elon Musk — the polarizing but brilliant founder of Tesla and Starlink, and current owner of Twitter — took to the main stage to offer up his version of what Twitter is doing to address the concerns of brand marketers about brand safety on the platform.

In a conversation with NBC Universal’s global chair of advertising & partnerships Linda Yaccarino — who is seen by many as a possible candidate for the CEO position at Twitter, which is currently occupied by his dog Floki — Musk talked of championing citizen journalism while also deriding mainstream media, vowing he would be treated the same way as anyone else on Twitter, and promising freedom of speech while limiting hate speech through a series of community controls.