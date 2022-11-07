Digiday’s updated breakdown of publishers’ diversity statistics

Publishers’ employee bases continue to be largely white. That assertion should surprise precisely no one, but a roundup of publishers’ diversity profiles — based on self-reported breakdowns of the makeup of their staff, including leadership, manager-level positions and new hires — reveals that nearly all of the companies included are mostly white.

Before delving into each publisher’s respective diversity statistics, a note on the numbers: Any ethnic/racial groups that made up less than 1% of the company’s staff are not included and percentages are rounded up to the full number.

Finally, for context on how the companies’ racial and ethnic makeups compare to the United States, the population in the U.S. in 2019 was 57% white, 20% Latino or Hispanic, 12% Black, 6% Asian, 3% two or more races, and 1% American Indian and Alaska Native, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The below breakdown was last updated on Nov. 4, 2022.

Bleacher Report and Dotdash Meredith have not shared updated diversity reports for 2022.

B/R’s most recent diversity report was provided to its full employee base on June 8, 2020.

70% of B/R employees were white as of last summer, with 30% people of color in its staff overall. There were no B/R employees at the vp level or above who were Black, according to a diversity report obtained by Digiday in June — 80% were white, with 10% Hispanic and 10% Asian.

Employees overall:

70% white

13% Asian

10% Black

6% Hispanic

Manager/director:

71% white

16% Asian

8% Black

4% Hispanic

BuzzFeed’s most recent diversity report was released on Jan. 27, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Oct. 8, 2020

BuzzFeed’s latest diversity report is the first one to include employees at Complex Networks and HuffPost, after it acquired the companies in December 2021 and February 2021, respectively.

The company overall is now 51% white, down from 58% in 2020. While it may seem like BuzzFeed’s staff has nearly reached parity of white people and people of color, BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti noted in the report that the company saw a 115% increase in U.S. employees who did not share their racial background for the report (from 5% of employees in 2020 to 11% in 2021). In other words, the data in the report represents 89% of BuzzFeed’s workforce. (The “Undeclared” group includes both employees who did not self-report and employees who selected “Decline to Self-Identify.”)

Overall, 39% of BuzzFeed’s U.S. employees identified as having a race or ethnicity other than white – up from 38% in 2021. The share of Latinx/Hispanic employees went down at BuzzFeed by one percentage from 2020 to 2021. The representation of Black employees increased by three percentage points. It stayed the same for Asian employees.

59% of global employees identify as female (including 54% of managers, 69% of new hires and 63% of promotions). Nearly 2% identify as a gender identity besides the male/female binary.

Most of the promotions in the last year in the U.S. went to white people at BuzzFeed. Year over year, 46% of new hires at the company self-identified as people of color.

BuzzFeed employees overall, U.S. (11% were undeclared):

51% white

13% Asian

13% Black

8% Latino/a/x or Hispanic

5% multiracial

BuzzFeed News employees (7% were undeclared):

62% white

11% Asian

9% Black

4% Latino/a/x or Hispanic

8% multiracial

HuffPost (10% were undeclared):

61% white

12% Asian

11% Black

4% Latino/a/x or Hispanic

1% multiracial

Complex Networks (21% were undeclared):

34% white

10% Asian

23% Black

7% Latino/a/x or Hispanic

3% multiracial

Promotions year-over-year, U.S. (2% were undeclared):

59% white

11% Asian

10% Latino/a/x or Hispanic

9% Black

9% multiracial

Condé Nast’s most recent diversity report was released in May 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on March 4, 2021.

People of color made up 32% of Condé Nast’s employees in the U.S. last year, up from 30% in 2020. Editorial employees were 28% BIPOC, up 1% year over year. Senior leadership was still more than three-quarters white.

41% of new hires were people of color. Condé Nast set a goal in 2020 to have 50% of its candidates on hiring slates from underrepresented groups. 45% of new hires identified as white, while 14% were undeclared.

“However, as we rely solely on candidates to voluntarily share their diversity information, we learned it is not always possible to accurately measure the diversity of our candidate slates,” global chief diversity & inclusion officer Yashica Olden wrote in a letter in the report. She added, “Going forward, we are even more invested in improving our talent sourcing pipeline and networks, including partnering with organizations that help connect us to diverse talent to make sure our hiring slates are as diverse as possible.”

Half of the editors-in-chief in the U.S. at Condé Nast were people of color in 2021, with 29% of EICs being of Asian descent.

According to a note from CEO Roger Lynch in the report, the executive leadership at Condé Nast is 70% female, 30% LGBTQ+ and 30% people of color.

Globally, staff at Condé Nast are 65% female and 35% male – the same share as overall employees in the U.S.

Employees overall, U.S. (4% declined to answer):

64% white

11% Asian

9% Black

7% Hispanic/Latinx

4% multiracial

Editorial, U.S. (7% undeclared):

65% white

10% Asian

9% Black

5% Hispanic/Latinx

4% multiracial

Senior leadership (3% declined to answer):

78% white

9% Asian

5% Black

2% Hispanic/Latinx

2% multiracial

New hires, U.S. (14% undeclared):

45% white

15% Asian

11% Black

9% Hispanic/Latinx

5% multiracial

Gannett’s most recent diversity report was released on July 27, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Jan. 1, 2022.

Gannett improved the diversity of its workforce year-over-year. Black/African American and Asian representation each increased by one percentage point in 2022, with no changes among other racial and ethnic representation.

In 2022, 46% of Gannett employees self-identified as female, down one percentage point from 2021.

Of those in leadership roles (director-level and above), 42% were women in 2021, up two percentage points compared to the previous year. Asian and Hispanic/Latino representation each increased by one percentage point.

Employees overall (3% did not disclose):

72% white

11% Black or African American

7% Hispanic or Latino

4% Asian

2% two or more races

1% American Indian or Alaska Native

Leadership (3% did not disclose):

82% white

5% Black or African American

5% Asian

4% Hispanic or Latino

1% two or more races

G/O Media

G/O Media’s most recent diversity report was released on Feb. 8, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Sept. 8, 2020.

G/O Media considers an employee to be “diverse” if they are a woman or a person of color. Overall diversity, in that case, has gone up since 2021, according to the latest numbers shared by G/O Media. When the previous numbers were provided to Digiday back in Sept. 2020, 63% of staff were considered diverse — that’s gone up to 65% in 2022.

But the diversity of G/O Media’s managers has gone down, from 51% in 2021 to 49% in 2022. However, 73% of new hires last year were considered diverse, up from 69% the year prior. That’s likely due to an increase in more women now at G/O Media, because the share of Black employees and Asian employees decreased year over year, by two and three percentage points, respectively. The share of Hispanic or Latino employees went up by one percentage point in that time period.

Diverse employees:

65% of staff were diverse.

49% of managers were diverse.

73% of new hires (hired January 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022) were diverse.

Employees overall:

53% white

12% Black or African American

7% Asian

11% Hispanic or Latino

2% two or more races

Insider’s most recent diversity report was released on Sept. 30, 2022.

Insider’s U.S. workforce report compares March 2022 and March 2021 data. Year-over-year, there has been a slight increase in overall racial diversity of the company’s workforce, in both editorial and non-editorial departments. However, there is little change in the diversity of Insider’s leadership. Insider doesn’t break out its data by race or ethnicity, but instead by employees who are white or “BIPOC.”

The company is 62% white and 36% BIPOC, down from 66% and up from 33% in 2021, respectively.

The percentage of BIPOC employees in both non-editorial and editorial departments has increased since 2021, by four percentage points in editorial and by two percentage points in non-editorial.

In editorial, BIPOC new hires increased by five percentage points. However, in non-editorial roles, BIPOC new hires fell by eight percentage points.

Insider’s workforce is 61% female and 39% male. Editorial is 34% male and 55% female/non-binary. Female representation at Insider’s leadership (defined as director/deputy editor level and above) increased 2%, but BIPOC representation remained roughly the same from 2021.

Employees overall, U.S. (3% declined to answer):

62% white

36% BIPOC

Editorial, U.S. (3% undeclared):

64% white

33% BIPOC

Leadership (2% declined to answer):

71% white

27% BIPOC

New hires, U.S. (4% undisclosed):

51% white

45% BIPOC

Hearst’s most recent diversity report was released on Feb. 2, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Feb. 2, 2021.

White people make up 71% of Hearst’s employees, down from 73% in 2020, due to a one-percentage point increase in the share of employees who are Black/African American, Asian and two or more races. That’s despite a drop of one percentage point in the share of Hispanic or Latino employees at Hearst, from 8% in 2020 to 7% in 2021. Hispanic or Latino employees at the manager level or above also dropped by one percentage point year over year.

Women make up 48% of Hearst’s employees. At the manager level and above, 43% are female. 51% of new hires at Hearst were women in 2021.

New hires went from being 64% white in 2020 to 61% in 2021, due to increases in percentage points in all racial and ethnic categories other than Asian (which dropped from 11% in 2020 to 7% in 2021).

Employees overall:

71% white

9% Black or African American

7% Hispanic or Latino

9% Asian

4% two or more races

Managers and above:

77% white

6% Black or African American

4% Hispanic or Latino

9% Asian

3% two or more races

New hires:

61% white

13% Black or African American

11% Hispanic or Latino

7% Asian

8% two or more races

The Los Angeles Times’ most recent diversity report was released on Feb. 24, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Feb. 4, 2021.

The Los Angeles Times remains one of the few publishers where overall staff is a majority BIPOC, with white people making up 43% of employees in 2021, according to the latest data from June 2021. However, BIPOC were underrepresented in manager roles at the company and in the newsroom.

In the L.A. Times newsroom, 57% of non-managers are white (up from 55% in 2020) and 41% are people of color (down from 43%); 2% did not disclose their racial and ethnic backgrounds. However, the diversity of managers at the company overall is improving – 55% are white (down from 59%) and 44% are people of color (up from 41%). The share of Hispanic or Latino employees in this category increased from 15% in 2020 to 18% in 2021.

New hires in 2021 at the California Times, parent company of the L.A. Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, were 57% female and 39% male (the other 4% either declined to disclose or did not declare). Just under a third (31%) of new hires were white, 30% were Hispanic or Latino, 15% were Asian, 10% were Black or African American and 7% were two or more races.

Non-managers at the L.A. Times overall are 54% people of color (down from 58% in 2020) and 44% are white (up from 41%); 2% did not declare. Hispanic or Latino employees in that category dropped from 34% in 2020 to 31% in 2021.

At the manager level, 62% of the L.A. Times newsroom is white (the same as last year) and 37% are people of color (down slightly from 38%). The share of American Indian employees who made up 1% of L.A. Times overall and newsroom managers, respectively, is now nearly 0%.

At the non-manager level, 58% of Los Angeles Times employees are male, and 42% are female. At the manager level, 59% are male and 41% are female.

Over the next four years, the company’s goal is to have Latinos make up at least one-quarter of the L.A. Times’ newsroom staff, according to the report. In 2021, 32% of employees at the L.A. Times overall were Hispanic or Latino – while this is up from 29% in 2020, it is still significantly disproportionate to the 49% Hispanic and Latino population in L.A. County, according to 2019 U.S. Census data cited in the report.

Employees overall (2% did not disclose):

43% white

32% Hispanic or Latino

14% Asian

7% Black or African American

Non-managers overall (2% did not declare):

44% white

31% Hispanic or Latino

14% Asian

7% Black or African American

3% multi-racial

Managers overall (1% did not declare):

55% white

16% Asian

18% Hispanic or Latino

6% Black or African American

3% multi-racial

Non-managers, newsroom (2% did not declare):

57% white

14% Asian

16% Hispanic or Latino

7% Black or African American

4% multi-racial

Managers, newsroom:

62% white

14% Asian

13% Hispanic/Latino

7% Black

3% multi-racial

Meredith’s most recent diversity report was published Sept. 13, 2021.

In 2021, 41% of Meredith’s new hires were BIPOC, resulting in a one percentage point increase in the overall diversity of the company’s employees from June 2020 to June 2021. Meredith publishes its diversity reports quarterly. A whopping 88% of senior leadership at Meredith’s magazine group is white.

Employees overall:

76% white

7% Black

6% Asian

6% Hispanic

5% Other

National Media Group (magazine division):

76% white

4% Black

8% Asian

6% Hispanic

6% Other

Senior leaders at National Media Group (vp level and above):

88% white

2% Black

3% Asian

5% Hispanic

2% Other

The New York Times’ most recent diversity report was released in October 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Feb. 24, 2021.

Overall, The New York Times’ staff is 54% women and 45% men. Employees are 60% white, down three percentage points year over year, due to improvements in the representation of all ethnic and racial groups. 36% of the Times’ workforce are “people of color,” according to the report. At the leadership level, 70% are white, down four percentage points from 2020.

New hires at The New York Times were 54% people of color; the company did not break this percentage down by ethnicity/race.

New hires are 62% women and 36% men.

Employees overall (4% did not disclose):

60% white

15% Asian

10% Black or African American

9% Hispanic or Latino

3% multiracial

Leadership (2% did not disclose):

70% white

14% Asian

6% Black or African American

5% Hispanic or Latino

2% multiracial

News and Opinion (4% did not disclose):

66% white

12% Asian

8% Black or African American

6% Hispanic or Latino

3% multiracial

NPR’s most recent diversity report was released in October 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released in October 2021.

Most of NPR’s employees, supervisors and journalists are white, according to its latest diversity report — but the proportion to non-white employees has improved from 2021 to 2022. NPR’s employees are 59% white, down three percentage points. The share of white supervisors at the company also went down three percentage points.

The diversity of NPR’s editorial reporters, hosts and correspondents has notably improved since 2022, with the share of white “audience-facing journalists” down five percentage points to 63%.

Black/African American employees now represent 16% of NPR’s workforce, up one percentage point. Hispanic or Latino employees are 9% of employees overall, up two percentage points. Other racial and ethnic representation remained the same year over year.

NPR is 54% women, 44% men and 2% trans/nonbinary/gender nonconforming.

NPR added disability data to its report this year: 90% are not disabled, 7% declined to answer and 3% are disabled.

Employees overall:

59% white

16% Black/African American

12% Asian

9% Hispanic or Latino

3% two or more races

1% American Indian/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

Supervisors (1% did not specify):

62% white

15% Black/African American

11% Asian

7% Hispanic or Latino

4% two or more races

Editorial reporters, hosts and correspondents:

63% white

14% Asian

11% Hispanic or Latino

9% Black/African American

2% two or more races

USA Today’s most recent diversity report was released on July 27, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Sept. 1, 2021.

USA Today, a Gannett publication, made notable improvements to the diversity of its leadership from 2020. Newsroom employees are now 62% white in 2022, down four percentage points year over year. Newsroom leadership also improved substantially, from 68% white in 2021 to 61% white in 2022; Black representation went up six percentage points. USA Today describes leadership as “anyone who supervises one or more employees.”

The newsroom is 55% women overall (up three percentage points), and leadership is 57% women (down two percentage points).

Newsroom employees:

62% white

15% Black

10% Hispanic/Latino

8% Asian

3% two or more races

Newsroom leadership:

61% white

19% Black

11% Hispanic/Latino

4% Asian

4% two or more races

1% Pacific Islander

Vice Media Group’s most recent diversity report was released on March 7, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on Feb. 4, 2021.

Diversity at VMG’s U.S. workforce declined year over year. BIPOC employees now represent 41% of employees, down one percentage point from 2020. The diversity of executives decreased year over year as well, by four percentage points to 31% BIPOC.

Of all the new hires in the U.S. in 2021 at VMG, a majority were BIPOC, albeit at a lower share than in 2020; 47% were white, up one percentage point from 2020.

Latinx people made up the biggest share of BIPOC employees at the company overall in the U.S. and in the news department. The share of Asian U.S. employees went down year over year, from 11% in 2020 to 9% in 2021. Black or African American representation improved two percentage points.

VMG’s workforce is 56% women, 43% men and 1% non-binary people. At the executive level, 63% are men and 37% are women.

Employees overall, U.S.:

59% white

12% Latinx

9% Asian

12% Black or African American

7% two or more races

News department, U.S.:

62% white

12% Latinx

10% Black or African American

7% two or more races

8% Asian

Executives:

68% white

21% Asian

5% Latinx

5% Black or African American

New hires, U.S.:

47% white

20% Black or African American

15% Latinx

12% Asian

6% two or more races

Vox Media’s most recent diversity report was released on Feb. 18, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released in June 2021.

Fifty percent of new hires at Vox Media in the past year identified as people of color, down from 54% from June 2020 to June 2021. At the end of 2021, 58% of managers at Vox Media identified as female. Vox Media overall is 54% female, 43% male and 2% non-binary or other genders. The data below is from Dec. 31, 2021.

For employees overall, the share of white and Asian or Asian American staff decreased from June 2021 to December 2021 – by two and one percentage points, respectively. The share of Black or African American, Hispanic/Latinx and those who are two or more races went up by one percentage point each. The share of Arab, Middle Eastern or North African staff remained the same.

For Vox Media’s leadership, the share of Asian employees increased from 14% to 17%. The share of white, Black or African American and Hispanic/Latinx decreased by one percentage point each. Those who are two or more races went up by one percentage point, while Arab, Middle Eastern or North African stayed the same.

The share of editorial employees who are white decreased to 66%, from 67% in June 2021. All other categories remained the same (the category or “other race or ethnicity” was added to all categories, and makes up 1% of employees overall, in leadership and in editorial).

Employees overall (3% did not disclose)

60% white

11% Asian or Asian American

10% Black or African American

7% Hispanic/Latinx (a/e/o)

1% Arab, Middle Eastern or North African

7% two or more races

1% other race or ethnicity

Leadership (1% did not disclose)

61% white

17% Asian

10% Black or African American

2% Hispanic/Latinx (a/e/o)

4% Arab, Middle Eastern or North African

4% two or more races

1% other race or ethnicity

Editorial (3% did not disclose)

66% white

11% Asian

7% Black or African American

5% Hispanic/Latinx (a/e/o)

1% Arab, Middle Eastern or North African

7% two or more races

1% other race or ethnicity

The Washington Post’s most recent diversity report was released on July 28, 2022. Its previous diversity report had been released on July 28, 2021.

Diversity at The Washington Post improved marginally in 2022 compared to 2021. Overall, employees are 55% white, down a percentage point.

Leadership improved more substantially, with 64% white, down from 67% last year. News & editorial diversity also increased in 2022, by two percentage points. Editorial leadership is now 73% white, down from 76%.

The Washington Post’s employees are 55% male and 45% female. In leadership, it’s 53% male and 47% female. In news and editorial, employees are 46% male and 53% female.

Employees overall (5% did not disclose):

55% white

18% Black or African American

12% Asian

7% Hispanic or Latino

3% multiracial

Leadership (3% did not disclose):

64% white

16% Black or African American

9% Asian

6% Hispanic or Latino

2% multiracial

News & editorial overall (7% did not disclose)

66% white

9% Black or African American

9% Asian

5% Hispanic or Latino

3% multiracial

News & editorial leadership (3% did not disclose):