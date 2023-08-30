Future of Work

Are AI positions creating new top salaries in the tech industry?

August 30, 2023  •  2 min read  •  By Cloey Callahan
Illustration of a robot talking to a person.
Ivy Liu

This story was first published by Digiday sibling WorkLife

Job ranges are all over the place when it comes to artificial intelligence.

The job in AI that made headlines earlier this month for its eye-grabbing salary —  $900,000 — seemed to suggest that a job in the booming industry is lucrative. 

But data from job boards support the idea that it could just be an outlier. 

Earlier this month, streaming service Netflix touted an opening for a machine-learning platform product manager that pays anywhere between $300,000 and $900,000 a year, including base salary and bonus. Meanwhile, Amazon posted mid-August an opening for a senior manager in applied science and generative AI role that would pay as much as $340,300 per year, not including bonus.

A director of retail media AI at Walmart can make up to $288,000 per year, according to its Indeed posting, while Google is offering a lawyer specializing in AI as much as $351,000 annually — not including bonus, equity or benefits — to advise the tech giant on the legal risks of the tech.

And Goldman Sachs also appears to be on the market for a handful of AI-related positions, including a vice president of applied AI, a senior AI engineer and a conversational AI data scientist, which boast salaries of up to $250,000, $240,000 and $190,000 per year, respectively.

These are all high paying jobs, but it’s one end of the spectrum. An AI engineer at Procter & Gamble can expect to make anywhere from $110,000 to $132,000 per year and Nike is advertising for a senior machine learning engineer that will make up to $71 per hour, or about $148,000 yearly. These salaries are still significant, but are on the lower end of the tech industry. 

To read the full story click here

https://digiday.com/?p=516180
Most Read
Trending in Future of Work

More in Media

View More
Illustration of a robot talking to a person.
Future of Work

Are AI positions creating new top salaries in the tech industry?

August 30, 2023  •  2 min read  •  By Cloey Callahan

Netflix has touted an opening for a machine-learning platform product manager that pays anywhere between $300,000 and $900,000 a year.

robot-nurture
Modern Newsroom

How publishers like The Marshall Project and The Markup are testing generative AI in their newsrooms

August 29, 2023  •  3 min read  •  By Sara Guaglione

Publishers including The Marshall Project and The Markup shared case studies of how they’re using generative artificial intelligence in their newsrooms for more efficient editorial processes – after some failed tests.

stack of money
Beyond Ads

Publisher CROs say auto, travel and luxury advertisers are leading the revenue rebound

August 28, 2023  •  5 min read  •  By Kayleigh Barber

Media CROs are starting to see a return of ad dollars coming from tech and finance but are bracing for the entertainment category to pull back come 2024.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2023. All rights reserved