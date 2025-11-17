WTF is commerce media?

Join us Dec. 1-3 in New Orleans for the Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit
This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →
This video is sponsored by Sovrn. Sovrn did not have any input or approval over the video’s editorial content.
In the decade-plus since Amazon started selling ads based on people’s purchase histories, retail media has ballooned into a $59 billion business in the U.S., per eMarketer. But that’s just retailers. Airlines, hotels, financial services companies and even gyms have also started to spin up ad businesses on the backs of their customer transaction databases, which has spurred a new term: commerce media.
Commerce media is honestly a pretty simple concept. It boils down to ads targeted and measured based on transaction data. And that simple concept helps to explain why commerce media has been expanding to turn seemingly any and every ad inventory type into commerce media, as executives from PMG, Profitero+, Tinuiti and WPP Media break down in this video.
More in Media Buying
How Amazon aims to do more with less
Amazon’s campaign manager overhaul is designed to fix what advertisers disliked most about its DSP.
Media Buying Briefing: Q4 wobbles a bit, and buyers wonder how it will affect 2026 spending
Mixed signals are coming out of the Q4 ad marketplace — some buyers report a recent drop-off in ad spend from a number of categories, while others say alarms aren’t yet ringing for 2026.
How TikTok Shop will police for fraudulent behavior on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
TikTok Shop is preparing for the peak holiday shopping season, when strong sales are often accompanied by an uptick in counterfeit goods and fraudulent behavior.