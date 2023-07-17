Some employees board planes, trains as super commutes are reconsidered amid return to office mandates
Commutes are back as office mandates are being established. For some people, often those who moved as a result of the pandemic or took new jobs, that means traveling across states by train or plane to get to work.
The phenomenon has been documented on TikTok, where so-called super commuters as they call themselves on the platform are chronicling their journeys from their homes to workplaces on the days of the week they’re required to be in the office.
Many workers have moved away from offices near their employers while the pandemic allowed them to work remotely — or taken new roles during the Great Resignation — all while employers have rolled out a variety of RTO plans for the past year.
