Scope3 aims to upend ad tech with an ‘agentic platform’ for ‘effective, responsible advertising’ 

Today, Scope3 used its inaugural Landscape conference hosted in New York City to launch its new AI-powered “agentic advertising platform” and a host of partnership announcements.

Scope3 CEO Brian O’Kelley — widely regarded as a godfather in the space — and partners hope the initiative will help light a touchpaper that will upend the status quo in ad tech.

Execs at Scope3 hope its “agentic advertising platform” will use AI to streamline the industry supply chain and address inefficiencies in the digital media buying space, such as brand safety concerns,

According to a release announcing the developments, the “AI-driven media optimization” efforts also include tie-ups with several partners, including Amazon, Ebiquity, Index Exchange, LiveRamp and Media.net, as part of an “Effective Responsible Advertising (ERA) Curriculum.”

The agentic advertising platform

Scope3’s March 13 announcement stated that the new platform lets partners, such as ad tech companies, agencies, curators, and publishers, create agentic media products by replacing outdated infrastructure with intelligent automation to streamline automated media buys. It states that the new methods improve upon legacy methodology by optimizing media transactions at the impression level instead of using AI as an incremental enhancement tool.

As a result, advertisers can achieve better targeting, minimize unnecessary ad spend, and enhance sustainability, per the partners. For example, it can leverage custom algorithms to deliver more effective media buying for brands via AI agents. See below for a more specific list of abilities.

A centralized hub for agentic media products: users can standardize the application of specialist agents, data, and governance across all programmatic campaigns, including PMPs and direct buys.

users can standardize the application of specialist agents, data, and governance across all programmatic campaigns, including PMPs and direct buys. Scaled curation : users can set cross-SSP control via a centralized application that includes data enrichment and dynamic decisioning.

: users can set cross-SSP control via a centralized application that includes data enrichment and dynamic decisioning. Safe and sustainable by design: users can minimize MFA, fraud, IVT, non-brand-safe, and climate-risk inventory by default

Also included in the launch is a tool dubbed “Brand Standards,” which Scope3 claims “reimagines brand safety” as it uses AI agents to let media teams specify their preferences around appropriate placements for their brand(s), whether open web or programmatic. This “adaptive AI-driven model” proposes a less rigid approach to brand safety whereby users would historically apply strict keyword-based restrictions, with early partners including Meta, DDM and Ebiquity.

Ebiquity’s ERA Curriculum

In tandem with the Scope3 launch, Ebiquity has similarly unveiled its ERA Curriculum, an offering it claims will serve as a structured repository of advertising best practices, compliance guidelines, and regulatory frameworks. Designed specifically for brand advertisers, it can interface with any AI application, whether LLM- or agentic-based, used internally or externally, across all platforms, per Ebiquity CEO Ruben Schreurs.

The ERA Curriculum will be integrated into the Scope3 platform as part of its partnership, enhancing risk mitigation and best practice capabilities. The media advisory firm also announced the planned launch of a pre-flight agentic AI tool, slated for the second half of the year. In addition to this, Ebiquity plans a £750,000 (approximately $1 million) investment in its AI initiatives, including a “proprietary .AIRF protocol,” or AI-Readable Format, which it claims will lower campaign setup costs.