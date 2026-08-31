OpenAI’s ChatGPT ads business hits $1 billion run rate as Europe gets self-serve access

OpenAI’s ads business is now running at a $1 billion annualised run rate, just six months after launch.

That figure comes from multiplying current monthly ad revenue by 12, so it’s a snapshot of where things stand today rather than money already booked over a full year.

“We’re at the beginning of a new chapter for advertising, with AI creating entirely new ways for businesses and people to discover one another,” said Dave Dugan, vp of global ad solutions. “Reaching $1 billion in ARR in under 200 days shows the scale of the opportunity ahead.”

The milestone comes as OpenAI pushes into Europe with the next stage of its rollout of ads in the ChatGPT app. They were launched across 31 markets there earlier this month, available through select agency partners early. Today (August 31) that changes. Beta self-serve access to Ads Manager opens directly to eligible advertisers across those same markets, meaning startups, SMBs and larger brands can build and manage campaigns on the app without going through an agency first. Granted, agency and tech partners stay in the mix too, for marketers who’d rather buy that way.

“Expanding self-serve access across European markets opens that opportunity to businesses of every size — from startups building their first campaign to global brands looking for new ways to grow,” said Dugan.

It’s the same approach the AI company has used in other markets like the U.S: self-serve opens up to advertisers in approved categories whose ads clear its policy checks.

To hit that immediate $2.5 billion target for 2026, the math is steeper than it appears at first glance. Because a run rate is just a forward-looking snapshot, pacing at $1 billion today—roughly $83 million a month—does not mean OpenAI has collected anywhere near that amount so far this year. Assuming a steady climb to reach this August milestone, they have likely only booked around $330 million in actual revenue over the first eight months.

If the goal is to generate $2.5 billion in recognized revenue by December 31, the advertising engine cannot simply cruise at its current speed. To offset the quieter early months and fill a remaining gap of nearly $2.17 billion, the platform will need to aggressively accelerate through the fourth quarter. They would need to average over $540 million a month for the rest of the year. To achieve that average starting from where they are today, the year-end exit run rate would need to violently scale to roughly $12 billion just to average out to $2.5 billion in the bank.

The 2030 objective represents an entirely different scale of ambition. Scaling from a $1 billion foothold today to a $100 billion empire in just over four years requires expanding the business by a factor of 100. To achieve that kind of staggering volume, the ad division must maintain a compound annual growth rate of nearly 189.5% from this exact moment forward. To stay on pace, they would need to cross roughly $2.9 billion in 2027, hit $8.4 billion in 2028, and surge past $24.2 billion in 2029 before making the final leap to $100 billion.

So, is the business on track? The verdict is mixed. Surpassing a $1 billion run rate in under 200 days is a monumental achievement that proves the underlying demand is ravenous and the product-market fit is real. However, they are not on a passive glide path to their long-term goals. Bridging the gap from a billion-dollar spark to a network capable of rivaling Google or Meta means this initial explosion in velocity can’t just be an early sprint—it has to become the permanent baseline.

More to follow.