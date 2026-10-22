Omnicom said its integration of IPG is nearly done, and the results are starting to show it

In announcing its solid third-quarter earnings on Thursday, Omnicom appears to be on track to wrap up its integration of Interpublic Group, which it closed on buying just under a year ago.

Omnicom CEO John Wren declared as much in an interview with Digiday, during which he, chief growth and solutions officer George Manas and chief technology officer Paolo Yuvienco explained the holdco’s priorities going forward — which include pushing the Acxiom/Real ID identity solution hard in the market, connecting that to Omnicom Media and ensuring that connection extends into all of Omnicom’s agencies through its Omni marketing intelligence platform.

A quick glance at Omnicom’s Q3 numbers shows consistent growth in organic revenue, which hit 7.2% this quarter compared to Q3 in 2025. Total revenue was $6.42 bilion, and net of disposed assets was $6.01 billion. Q2 growth had reached 6.1% and Q1 had only managed 3.9% over their prior-year quarters. Similarly, operating margin increased in Q3 to 18.2%, up from 17.8% in Q2 and 14.8% in Q1.

“You can see that our growth is improving, as we anticipated it would when we did the [IPG] transaction, and sequentially every quarter this year we’ve been getting better,” Wren said, “The good news is the new Omnicom is formed.”

With only a few non-core assets to dispose of, mostly in the specialty marketing businesss (the company has sold $412 million of assets already), Wren and co. are moving ahead with rolling out more agentic tools in the media space. Yuvienco described the Omni platform has “natively agentic, and has been for over two years now.” He said the mission is to use that ability “to more rapidly turn knowledge into action and action into outcomes. We have been at the forefront of kind of this new agentic revolution before agents were even known to the general public.”

The execs said they are not resorting to what’s become known as principal AI — a coin termed in part by consultant Steve Boehler of Mercer Island Group, that essentially amounts to giving clients free access to AI tools and products in exchange for a deeper commitment to purchase principal media inventory.

“We have principal media products that clients opt into using, and they get savings,” explained Wren. “But it’s only a percentage of clients’ spend that we’re talking about for these principal products. And AI is a part of everything we do, but we haven’t tied access to AI or any advances that we see to principal media.”

Manas reemphasized Wren’s explanation, saying “we’re not trading kind of AI credits for proprietary media positions,” pointing instead to leveraging “the strength of our identity with the strength of our media position to create new value opportunities for clients. Sometimes those value opportunities manifest as proprietary media products, or sometimes they manifest as engineering innovation.”

When pressed on the cost of AI rollouts and use across the holdco, Wren stressed that employees are being taught and trained on optimal uses of AI — while Omni has built-in limits and governors to how it can be used.

Omnicom Media (which represents 53% of the holdco’s revenue), Manas said, will be the critical juncture through which the merged assets of IPG will be expressed, in light of the current marketing landscape. “The reality [is] that marketing has become extraordinarily fragmented and complex, and AI is only accelerating that,” said Manas, who argued that Acxiom and Real ID are critical to winning and servicing clients given their ability to identify consumers and their habits.

“We’re helping our clients get a deep understanding of their consumers and the ability to target them much more precisely, so that they have that persistent identity to to help solve for that fragmentation,” said Manas. “We’ve also connected that identity into our media scale, and that allows us to reach consumers with unbelievable precision to help our clients get more value out of every dollar invested.”

And here’s where Yuvienco sees Omnicom’s efforts to push agentic systems and tools into the media side as an advantage. It’s a step toward “shortening the media supply chain,” he said. “That doesn’t mean eliminating the supply chain, but how do we drive more effective visibility into those consumers at the endpoints at publishers? And how do we do it more efficiently to drive more working media dollars for our clients? Ultimately, we’re really pushing forward with that ecosystem.”

Given the recent string of bad behaviors by agents, from jumping out of sandboxes to accessing bank accounts without being given permission, Yuvienco stressed human oversight along the way. “There’s still a human in the loop,” he added. “In a lot of these workflows, especially when money is involved, we’re not putting credit cards into our agents to then form the transaction.”