Omnicom lands Coca-Cola’s North American media business

The cola wars have a new front and it runs straight through Omnicom. Weeks after PepsiCo ended a relationship with the holding company that had lasted almost 30 years, Coca-Cola has handed it the keys to North America. WPP will maintain its global remit outside of Japan and South Korea, which remain with Dentsu.

The holdco has won Coke’s U.S. and Canada media account, according to two separate sources with knowledge of the deal. It’s the slice of the business Publicis gave up when it took PepsiCo. That account is worth an estimated $700 million to $800 million. Omnicom’s leadership sealed it in a sit down with Coke’s senior marketing team, said one of the sources. During those exchanges, the holdco’s senior team including CEO John Wren made the case that Coke would get a team built for it, with no hand-me-downs from the PepsiCo account. It promised senior talent, savings and tech innovation.

It also bought some other, obvious advantages in the room. Omnicom is the world’s largest media house following its absorption of IPG, and boasts billings of $75.6 billion, roughly 31% of billings handled by global marketing services groups. That grants it leverage when it negotiates with TV networks, publishers and, most relevant of all for Coca-Cola, social platforms. Last year, Coke CMO Manolo Arroyo said the soda giant’s media mix now devoted 70% of its spending to social media ads and creator content — a radical change from just six years prior, when 75% of its budget had poured into TV. Few in the industry will be surprised by the outcome. Omnicom was the favorite from the moment Coke reopened North America with Dentsu as its only serious rival. WPP chose not to pitch, focusing instead on holding on to Coke’s international media, data and tech business, which it has run since 2021 through a bespoke unit combining creative, media and marketing technology across the company’s brands. Reports last month had WPP on track to keep it. If that holds, Coke’s media will be split between two holdcos with Dentsu still handling Japan and South Korea. Seven weeks ago, Omnicom was the one getting dumped. PepsiCo told its media agency of nearly three decades that the account was going to Publicis and announced the move hours later. There was no pitch, just a capabilities review. Publicis then withdrew from Coke’s global media pitch, where it had been in a straight head-to-head with WPP. The PepsiCo loss stung and Omnicom didn’t pretend otherwise. CFO Phil Angelastro admitted at an investor conference that the holding company couldn’t sugarcoat it, describing the account loss as “unfortunate” and a “disappointment”. That it went to Publicis cannot have helped. On paper, the swap almost evens out in North America. Coke’s U.S. and Canada media billions is worth an estimated $785 million a year, close to the roughly $780 million PepsiCo spent on media in North America, per COMvergence estimates. Globally, the picture is less kind. Omniocom handled about $1.1 billion of PepsiCo’s media billings, per COMvergence, so the Coke win covers most of the loss without replacing all of it.