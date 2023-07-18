Norway becomes latest country to pressure Meta’s ad business

Meta already faces a lot of regulatory pressure in Europe, but the parent company of Facebook and Instagram now has yet another government poking at its privacy practices.



On Monday, the Norwegian Data Protection Authority (Datatilsynet) said it will require Meta to stop behavioral advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the country for the next three months unless users give consent. If Meta doesn’t comply with the ruling — which applies to data such as web browsing and location — the company will face daily fines of around $100,000.

Although the ruling was limited to just Norwegian users of Meta’s platforms, privacy experts think it could have broader implications for other countries and companies if it’s adopted by other EU regulators. One attorney also noted Norway’s decision addresses whether companies can use their own first-party data to personalize ads without asking for consent, which in this case is limited to info such as a person’s information listed in their profile.