DMEXCO Briefing: The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at DMEXCO 2024

Digital advertising is in the midst of a major shake-up, juggling heightened privacy concerns and the looming question mark over third-party cookies. With Google’s antitrust case adding more intrigue, the ad tech landscape is anything but stable. As the industry navigates these turbulent waters, DMEXCO 2024 in Cologne, kicking off tomorrow (Sept. 18), is set to be the key stage for the latest innovations and strategies. Dive into our rundown of what’s trending and what’s tanking at this year’s conference to stay ahead of the curve.

In

ID spoofing controversy

Out

MFA controversy

In

Confusion over how Google will let people get rid of third-party cookies in Chrome

Out

Confusion over how Google will get rid of third-party cookies in Chrome

In

Acting knowledgeable about antitrust laws

Out

Acting knowledgeable about privacy laws

In

Google schadenfreude

Out

Google concern

In

Alternate ID fatigue

Out

Alternate ID hype

In

Gossiping about The Trade Desk’s plans for CTV

Out

Gossiping about the Trade Desk’s plans for authenticated reach

In

Permanent ad tech execs turned-fractional ad tech execs

Out

Permanent ad tech execs turned-ad tech consultants

In

DMEXCO is global

Out

DMEXCO is local

In

M&A hype

Out

M&A malaise

In

Hosting fringe events

Out

Buying a booth

In

Ad tech execs reimagining themselves as journalists

Out

Ad tech execs reimagining themselves as creators

In

Pre-DMEXCO ad tech runs

Out

Post-DMEXCO booth parties

In

Founder mode

Out

Manager mode

In

Saying supply-side platforms are “smart pipes”

Out

Saying supply-side platforms are “dumb pipes”

In

Brands talking up curation

Out

Brand talking up supply-side optimization

In

Talking about the third season of Industry

Out

Talking about the finale of Succession

In

Pontificating about the value of corporate influencer marketing

Out

Pontificating about the value of influencer marketing

In

Yahoo DSP

Out

MediaMath

In

Retailers pitch non-endemic advertisers

Out

Retailers pitch endemic advertisers

In

Retail media in-housing ad tech

Out

Retail media outsourcing ad tech