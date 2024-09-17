Digiday @ DMEXCO

DMEXCO Briefing: The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at DMEXCO 2024

By Seb Joseph  •  September 17, 2024  •
Ivy Liu

Digiday covers the annual trade show in Cologne. More from the series →

To receive our daily DMEXCO briefing over email, please subscribe here.

Digital advertising is in the midst of a major shake-up, juggling heightened privacy concerns and the looming question mark over third-party cookies. With Google’s antitrust case adding more intrigue, the ad tech landscape is anything but stable. As the industry navigates these turbulent waters, DMEXCO 2024 in Cologne, kicking off tomorrow (Sept. 18), is set to be the key stage for the latest innovations and strategies. Dive into our rundown of what’s trending and what’s tanking at this year’s conference to stay ahead of the curve.

In 
ID spoofing controversy
Out 
MFA controversy

In 
Confusion over how Google will let people get rid of third-party cookies in Chrome
Out 
Confusion over how Google will get rid of third-party cookies in Chrome

In 
Acting knowledgeable about antitrust laws
Out
Acting knowledgeable about privacy laws

In
Google schadenfreude
Out 
Google concern

In 
Alternate ID fatigue
Out 
Alternate ID hype

In
Gossiping about The Trade Desk’s plans for CTV
Out 
Gossiping about the Trade Desk’s plans for authenticated reach 

In 
Permanent ad tech execs turned-fractional ad tech execs
Out 
Permanent ad tech execs turned-ad tech consultants 

In 
DMEXCO is global
Out
DMEXCO is local

In
M&A hype 
Out
M&A malaise

In 
Hosting fringe events
Out 
Buying a booth

In
Ad tech execs reimagining themselves as journalists
Out
Ad tech execs reimagining themselves as creators

In
Pre-DMEXCO ad tech runs
Out 
Post-DMEXCO booth parties

In 
Founder mode
Out
Manager mode

In
Saying supply-side platforms are “smart pipes”
Out
Saying supply-side platforms are “dumb pipes”

In 
Brands talking up curation
Out 
Brand talking up supply-side optimization 

In 
Talking about the third season of Industry
Out
Talking about the finale of Succession 

In 
Pontificating about the value of corporate influencer marketing 
Out 
Pontificating about the value of influencer marketing

In 
Yahoo DSP
Out 
MediaMath 

In 
Retailers pitch non-endemic advertisers
Out 
Retailers pitch endemic advertisers

In
Retail media in-housing ad tech
Out
Retail media outsourcing ad tech

https://digiday.com/?p=555512
Trending in Beyond Ads
Most Read

More in Media Buying

View More
Member Exclusive

Digiday+ Research: Amazon has work to do as a DSP platform amid Google and TTD’s lead

September 18, 2024

When it comes to programmatic advertising on demand-side platforms, there’s no denying that industry giants Google and The Trade Desk are the dominant players. But according to a Digiday+ Research survey, there’s room for competition in the space, and industry members want that competition to come from Amazon.

Digiday @ DMEXCO

DMEXCO Briefing: The who’s who of ad tech gathers to prepare for the industry’s next big shift

September 18, 2024

With phones charged and livers steeled, attendees prepare to navigate a pixelated pandemonium. It can only mean one thing: DMEXCO is upon us.

Google on Trial

Ad tech rivals reveal how Google stifled competition in DOJ antitrust testimony

September 17, 2024

Current and former execs from TTD, PubMatic, Rubicon Project, Equativ and AppNexus shared anecdotes last week during court testimony.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2024. All rights reserved