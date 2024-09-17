DMEXCO Briefing: The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at DMEXCO 2024
Digital advertising is in the midst of a major shake-up, juggling heightened privacy concerns and the looming question mark over third-party cookies. With Google’s antitrust case adding more intrigue, the ad tech landscape is anything but stable. As the industry navigates these turbulent waters, DMEXCO 2024 in Cologne, kicking off tomorrow (Sept. 18), is set to be the key stage for the latest innovations and strategies. Dive into our rundown of what’s trending and what’s tanking at this year’s conference to stay ahead of the curve.
In
ID spoofing controversy
Out
MFA controversy
In
Confusion over how Google will let people get rid of third-party cookies in Chrome
Out
Confusion over how Google will get rid of third-party cookies in Chrome
In
Acting knowledgeable about antitrust laws
Out
Acting knowledgeable about privacy laws
In
Google schadenfreude
Out
Google concern
In
Alternate ID fatigue
Out
Alternate ID hype
In
Gossiping about The Trade Desk’s plans for CTV
Out
Gossiping about the Trade Desk’s plans for authenticated reach
In
Permanent ad tech execs turned-fractional ad tech execs
Out
Permanent ad tech execs turned-ad tech consultants
In
DMEXCO is global
Out
DMEXCO is local
In
M&A hype
Out
M&A malaise
In
Hosting fringe events
Out
Buying a booth
In
Ad tech execs reimagining themselves as journalists
Out
Ad tech execs reimagining themselves as creators
In
Pre-DMEXCO ad tech runs
Out
Post-DMEXCO booth parties
In
Founder mode
Out
Manager mode
In
Saying supply-side platforms are “smart pipes”
Out
Saying supply-side platforms are “dumb pipes”
In
Brands talking up curation
Out
Brand talking up supply-side optimization
In
Talking about the third season of Industry
Out
Talking about the finale of Succession
In
Pontificating about the value of corporate influencer marketing
Out
Pontificating about the value of influencer marketing
In
Yahoo DSP
Out
MediaMath
In
Retailers pitch non-endemic advertisers
Out
Retailers pitch endemic advertisers
In
Retail media in-housing ad tech
Out
Retail media outsourcing ad tech
