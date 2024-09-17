X claims to advertisers that it has a reach of 570 million monthly active users

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account .This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

X boasts more monthly active users than Pinterest and Reddit — according to, of course, X.

The social network reached more than 570 million monetizable monthly active users (MAUs) in the second quarter of 2024, according to a recent newsletter X sent to advertisers, that Digiday has seen. This has increased from 550 million in May. X also told advertisers that it now has more than 251 million monetizable daily active users (DAUs).

The origin of this growth is still shrouded in mystery, but one thing’s certain: Brazil won’t be contributing any time soon. Earlier this month, the country has blocked access to the platform over worries about disinformation, national security, and cultural values.

“The focus on daily active users is key — 251 million indicates solid engagement. It shows there’s still potential for advertisers, even if the growth isn’t dramatic,” said Sam Budd, founder and CEO of Buddy Media.

To compare, during the platforms’ second quarter 2024 earnings calls, Snapchat reported having more than 850 million MAUs and 432 million DAUs, while Pinterest recorded 522 million MAUs and Reddit said it had reached 91.2 million daily active uniques.

Josh Rosen, president of Hotspex Media, said X’s user growth is encouraging, but the platform lacks efficacy. “The ad experience has historically not been a good one for brands and users,” he said. “There is no data to demonstrate X users are more likely to engage with ads more often compared to Meta and TikTok, where this has been proven over and over.”

But maybe its new marketer can help with that.

Last Monday, September 9, X CEO Linda Yaccarino, announced that the platform had hired former Hyundai CMO/chief creative officer, Angela Zepeda, as global head of marketing.

“It was essential to hire an exceptional leader like Angela to further shape our transformation,” Yaccarino’s statement said. “Angela brings incredible experience and expertise, understands how to grow a brand globally and is exactly the right person to lead X’s marketing as we accelerate our innovation.”

While it is understood that Zepeda has been friends with X’s CEO for years, dating back as early as Yaccarino’s early career in TV ad sales, Zepeda left Hyundai around two weeks prior to X’s announcement. Her departure came after her role at Hyundai had shifted from chief marketing officer to chief creative officer, as the automaker announced on July 31, that it was restructuring its marketing team, by splitting creative (to Zepeda) and performance marketing oversight to Sean Gilpin, who formerly vice president, global sales marketing, and has since taken on the role of chief marketing officer since Zepeda’s departure.