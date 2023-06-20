WTF is IAB Tech Lab’s Open Private Join and Activation?

Advertisers have been adopting data clean rooms, in part, as a means of equipping themselves for a future when they cannot rely on the third-party cookie for ad targeting. The problem is, clean room-based advertising at scale is a challenge at the moment.

“If I think about what’s required in the industry right now, there is not a scalable [real-time bidding] solution yet for utilizing [personally identifiable information] in a privacy-safe way,” said Therran Oliphant, svp and head of data and technology for North America at EssenceMediacom.