WTF is an initial coin offering?

There’s been a lot of talk lately about initial coin offerings, known as ICOs. Enthusiasts tout ICOs as the future of venture investing in the blockchain world.

“The precedent we’re about to establish will be the future of the entire sector. VC as an asset class has delivered good returns historically, but they’re locked up for five or 10 years and people aren’t happy with that level of illiquidity.” said Brock Pierce, chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and managing partner of Blockchain Capital.

Despite that, the idea has its skeptics. We break it down.

Read it on tearsheet.co