Why the Sundance Film Festival is becoming more important for marketers

As the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival kicks off in Park City, Utah this weekend, more marketers and creators are joining the ranks of the film industry attendees. The festival, which will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, has typically been a host to advertisers like Adobe, Acura and Shutterstock that set up houses on Main Street with experiential marketing and programming to appeal to attendees.

While that’s still the case — the festival has myriad returning sponsors as well as new ones like Casamigos and Free People — more marketers are looking to the festival not only as a potential experiential marketing offering but as an event that can help shape their marketing efforts for the year. Anecdotally, marketing execs, ad agency senior leaders and talent agency execs noted that there has been more interest from marketers in attending the conference than in previous years.

There are a few reasons. The Brand Storytelling conference, which takes place in Park City from Jan. 22 to 25, has brought more marketers to the area. It’s not just a matter of right time, right place. With more creators attending the festival, it’s a place for marketers to meet with potential creators and foster working relationships, noted execs. This interest in Sundance also comes as marketers have a renewed interest in brand marketing after years of focusing on performance over brand. One example of that: The investment in brand studios continues apace as marketers look to create the entertainment that people want rather than simply advertise around it. With that being the case, the festival likely helps marketers network with potential talent, look for funding opportunities for their brands to get in the mix with new creatives as well as seek inspiration.

“We’re really talking about what the future of this intersection of brand, entertainment and creator content is,” said Ziad Ahmed, head of next gen at talent agency UTA. “If you’re a brand that wants to have a voice in that conversation, showing up at these moments that are so integral to storytellers and artists is so essential. These conversations are going to be happening there and if you’re not talking to these producers, these creators, how do you know what stories are going to be coming out?”

Festival partners like Shutterstock, Acura and Adobe recognize that importance. “Successful brand marketing requires creativity and authenticity, and as Sundance gathers the best in the industry, it makes sense that marketers would flock to it as a place for creative inspiration,” said Aiden Darné, vp and global head of Shutterstock Studio. He added that, “the rise of brand studios make Sundance crucial.”

“Film is at the center of culture,” said Stacy Martinet, vp of marketing strategy and communications, Adobe. “And now when you think about the different distribution models of filmmaking, the different ways people are partnering to fund film, it has created an opportunity for brands to engage more in the filmmaking industry as well as new ways to work with creators.”

Hundy Liu, manager, Acura marketing, noted that, “being surrounded by creative energy from emerging artists also opens up an opportunity to partner on future projects.”

Marketers attending Sundance recognize that appealing entertainment from brands isn’t just the big blockbuster moments like that of Barbie or Lego, explained Paul Furia, head of content and creative packaging, Media by Mother, but overall “being able to identify there’s a different and better way to get to your consumer than only relying on advertising.”

Matt Rotondo, head of brands at Sugar23, one of the shops working with brands to create brand studios like that of Starbucks Studio is attending Sundance for the first time in years. As the burgeoning brand studio trend continues, Rotondo noted in an email that “it’s one thing to make the content” as brands have started to do but “it’s most important to get a lot of value through how they use it” which is something he hoped to hear more about this week.

As marketers use the festival to network with film industry talent as well as creators for potential advertising partnerships or soon-to-be created brand studios, the expectation from industry execs that the push for brands and entertainment to work together more closely will only continue.

“It’s a renaissance for brand marketing,” said Martinet. “Brands that are able to do storytelling well will stand out. This is a new era to do so. It’s all social, mobile, it’s a move away from the past. It’s exciting and Sundance does play an important role in understanding modern storytelling and what’s important.”