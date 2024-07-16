Why angel investor Matthew Ball still believes in the metaverse

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account .This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

Matthew Ball is a metaverse OG.

The angel investor and former Amazon Studios head of strategy has been advocating for the concept of a spatial, three-dimensional internet for longer than almost anyone else — including Mark Zuckerberg. Ball launched his metaverse-focused exchange-traded fund less than a month before Facebook changed its name to Meta; prior to that, he had written about the topic on his blog as early as 2019.

Ball’s 2022 book “The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything” was a national bestseller in the United States and United Kingdom. It sold over 125,000 copies, making it one of the highest-selling non-fiction releases of 2022. On July 23, he plans to publish the second edition of the book. According to Ball, 70 percent of the second edition is new, including several additional chapters on topics such as artificial intelligence and 3D graphics.

Ahead of the July 23 release, Digiday spoke to Ball for an annotated Q&A on how the metaverse is shaping up in 2024.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

On the decision to significantly rewrite the book for its second edition

Matthew Ball: “There’s been a tremendous amount of news over the last two and a half years. The amount of progress that has been made when it comes to tooling, the popularity of the major platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite, the standards in and around that ecosystem, regulatory advances — there were so many that there really wasn’t a practical way to just put in the odd line here or there, or the odd addendum to a chapter. There are three categories, which are at the youngest 15 years old — blockchain — and at the oldest about 80 or 90, or in some definitions 100 years old, in AI. And then head-mounted displays, which are roughly 70 years old. And over the past two and a half years, they’ve each experienced what feels like decades of changes.”

Digiday: Ball is right: In the past two years, the conversation around technology has shifted significantly. Where once blockchain was the belle of the ball, artificial intelligence now reigns supreme in Silicon Valley, and Apple’s release of the Vision Pro headset has breathed new life into the concept of spatial computing and virtual reality. It’s been an exciting time to work in tech — reason enough for Ball to take a new look at 2022 bestseller. What separates Ball from many other thought leaders in the modern tech landscape is that he is still actively interested in connecting today’s technological advancements back to the concept of the metaverse. Although the hype surrounding the metaverse concept has subsided somewhat, Ball views advancements in AI and blockchain technology as incremental steps toward the formation of a true metaverse.

On his continued use of the term “metaverse” despite rising metaverse skepticism

Matthew Ball: “In the original book, I say clearly that it’s actually unlikely that, when the metaverse does arrive, we’ll call it the metaverse. I said it’s more likely we’ll use another term less encumbered by what came before. And I’d say it’s more likely we’ll just call it the 3D internet, or beyond that, probably just the internet. So, I certainly considered changing the name. I kept the name because I thought it was truer to the ideas, the original inspiration and readers of the first book. In my definition section, there’s now a five-part “what the metaverse is not,” so that’s instead where more of the focus is.”

Digiday: It’s not surprising that Ball is still confident in his personal vision for the metaverse. Although Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse dreams have yet to come to fruition, the metaverse concept as outlined by Ball in his book is more or less proceeding apace. Every day, more and more people access the web through three-dimensional, embodied platforms, largely through the expansion of video games such as Roblox and Fortnite. Even if they don’t consciously think of this activity as “entering the metaverse,” that’s what they’re doing.

On the way Meta continues to dominate the conversation around the metaverse

Matthew Ball: “The reality is, there has never before been an instance in which a technology or platform is, in name, so strongly associated with a single company, to the point where it becomes hard for other companies to use it. America Online was not called “The Internet.” In fact, its proposition was, ‘we are going to put you onto the internet,’ not that ‘we are the internet,’ right? I think part of the reason why you see Apple, even in its documentation, say that you can’t call XR or AR apps ‘metaverse apps’ — they have to be called ‘spatial apps’ — is because they feel that there is now a branding-related requirement, not just to step away from a somewhat encumbered term, but a term that is so firmly associated with a single company.”