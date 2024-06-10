What it will take for advertisers to finally get ready to let go of the third-party cookie

This article is part of a series covering our Programmatic Marketing Summit. More from the series →

Two things the ad industry can seemingly count on like clockwork: Google to postpone its third-party cookie deprecation plans and advertisers to be less-than-ready for the cookie to go away.

During last month’s Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit in Palm Springs, CA, agency executives rated advertisers’ current level of readiness for a post-cookie future and discussed what it will take to catalyze their preparations.