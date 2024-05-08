What Blast’s Dota 2 expansion means for Blast.tv

Today, May 8, the esports company Blast announced that it is expanding into “Dota 2,” Valve Corporation’s popular multiplayer online battle arena game. The goal of this expansion is to bring new audiences into the entire Blast esports ecosystem — but the real winner of the move is Blast.tv, the company’s homegrown streaming platform.

Blast launched Blast.tv in November 2022 to act as both a hub for esports data and a platform to stream the company’s “Counter-Strike” tournaments. At the moment, it’s a free service, and Blast has no immediate plans to put any part of it behind a paywall.