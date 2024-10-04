Unilever ‘triples’ its gaming investment: A Q&A with global head of sport and entertainment partnerships Willem Dinger

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account.This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

Like many other businesses, Unilever wants to get its brands in front of more gamers — but the consumer goods company is still taking a measured approach as it determines just how much gaming could actually impact its bottom line.

The way Unilever talks about its gaming efforts says it all. The company has tripled its spending in the sector, according to its global head of sport and entertainment partnerships and Personal Care media lead, Willem Dinger. However, he declined to share hard numbers — despite the fact that gaming is clearly an area of interest for Dinger and his colleagues, who have funded activations touching on just about every facet of the burgeoning gaming community.