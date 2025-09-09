The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for platforms

There’s rarely a dull moment in platform land but even by those standards, this year has been unusually turbulent.

A new administration in Washington, rising competition, regulatory pressure and economic uncertainty have all collided to reshape the platform landscape. The result is a new, more fragile equilibrium for the companies that once seemed untouchable.

Here’s what’s been going on in the land of platforms over the last year.

In:

Meta’s focus on Superintelligence

Out:

Meta’s focus on the metaverse

In:

YouTube as TV’s heir apparent

Out:

YouTube as Gen Z’s distraction machine

In:

Snap’s mixed reality makeover

Out:

Snap’s AR tunnel vision

In:

X as a video-first platform

Out:

X as a text-based platform

In:

TikTok staying in the U.S. (somehow)

Out:

TikTok being banned in the U.S.

In:

Platforms’ employing AI to moderate content

Out:

Platforms’ employing humans to moderate content

In:

Platforms leaning into free ad-supported streaming TV

Out:

Platforms leaning into premium subscription models

In:

“Free speech” as a tech CEO rallying cry

Out:

“Free Speech” with brand safety fine print

In:

Big tech platforms’ focus on right-leaning Republicans

Out:

Big tech platforms’ focus on left-leaning Democrats

In:

Substack is no longer anti-advertising

Out:

Substack is anti-advertising

In:

Platforms still trying to make social commerce work

Out:

Platforms trying to make social commerce work

In:

Platforms as sports broadcasters

Out:

Platforms as second-screen sidekicks

In:

BeReal sells ads

Out:

Be Real’ “no ads” purity

In:

Brand suitability powered by AI and humans

Out:

Brand safety powered by blocklists

In:

Monetizing distribution, not just attention

Out:

Monetizing attention

In:

Creator partnerships with profit-sharing math

Out:

Creator programs built on exposure

In:

60-second dramas

Out:

60-second ads

In:

Social commerce

Out:

Affiliate marketing

In:

AI agents

Out:

Basic chatbots

In:

AI platforms pursue browsers

Out:

AI platforms pursue ads